Entertainment
The Daily Beast earns 18 LA Press Clubs National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Award nominations
The Daily Beast picked up 18 nominations at Los Angeles Press Clubs 14and National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards.
Editor Tim Teeman has won 12 nominations, including Online Journalist of the Year, an award he has already won twice. Teeman was also nominated in the Television Critic and Theater/Performing Arts Critic categories, in the Business: Music/Theatre/Performing Arts category for Broadway can make vaccinations mandatory. This is just one reopening challenge; in the Soft News category: TV/Streaming for The Queen has banned the BBC from showing the Royal Family. Now we see why; in the Celebrity News category for Famous restaurants Love Keith McNallys. Now he eats them; in the Celebrity Profile, TV/Streaming category for How David Jacobs Created ‘Dallas’ and ‘Knots Landing’ and Changed Primetime TV; in the Fine Arts Personality Profile category for Chasten Buttigieg on Pete, Death Threats, Melania’s Failures and the Not Gay Enough Controversy; in the Feature Film Theater category for two plays, Broadway loves a comeback. Its own can be difficult and Broadway producer Brian Moreland on racism, the fight for change and the return of theaters; in the Celebrity Feature category for Shakina Nayfack just made trans TV history. It’s just to start; and in the Commentary Analysis/Trend-TV category for It’s a sin becomes brilliantly real on gay sex, shame and AIDS.
Entertainment editor Marlow Stern was nominated in the Business: Film/TV category for his article, The Ugly Story of Ben Shapiros First Run Hide Fight Movie, and in the Soft News/Fine Arts category for Jake Paul believes COVID is a hoax and 98% of the news is fake.
Senior reporter Matt Wilstein was nominated for two awards in the Radio/Podcasts section, in the one-on-one interview category for Why MAGA’s mocking comedian Blaire Erskine is driving liberals so mad, and Best Arts/Entertainment Podcast for The last laugh.
Entertainment journalist Laura Bradley has been nominated in the Celebrity Investigative category for Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Pettys are campaigning to silence her sexual assault victim, and senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon was nominated for The Jean Smartaissance has arrived: Inside her spectacular hacks and Mare of Easttown performances in the Personality Profile, TV/Streaming category.
Prizes will be announced on February 5.
