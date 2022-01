HAMILTON Final Performances in Hollywood Pantages | South Pasadenan

Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that the Los Angeles production of HAMILTON, the critically acclaimed and award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will conclude its 6+ month engagement at the Hollywood Pantages Theater on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Performances began Tuesday, August 17, 2021; it was the second HAMILTON production in the world to reopen after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. More recently, some performances from the Los Angeles production were canceled when breakthrough cases of COVID-19 were discovered backstage. HAMILTON performances are currently scheduled to resume on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Tickets are on sale now for all performances and can be purchased on the official Broadway in Hollywood website and

Hollywood Pantages Theatre: www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/HamiltonLA. Hollywood Pantages Theater & Broadway General Manager in Hollywood, Jeff Loeb, said: “For all of us, the journey that led to the setting up and airing of HAMILTON’s performances for our audiences was a true demonstration of this timeless adage: The Show Must Go On. The combination of hard work, commitment to health and safety, clear communication and positive thinking were the key elements that helped us all succeed in the reopening of our theater and this glorious production. We salute our community of spectators, actors, stagehands and ushers who helped us raise this curtain and who will help keep this curtain up in Los Angeles as new Broadway entertainment continues to grace our stage. HAMILTON’s closing cast in Los Angeles includes Rubn J. Carbajal, Nicholas Christopher, Joanna A. Jones, Taylor Iman Jones, Carvens Lissaint, Simon Longnight, Rory OMalley, Sabrina Sloan, Ebrin R. Stanley, Jamael Westman, Sam Aberman, Gerald Avery, Remmie Bourgeois, Cameron Burke, Yossi Chaikin, Trey Curtis, Karlee

Ferreira, John Michael Fiumara, Tr Frazier, Aaron Alexander Gordon, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Jared Howelton, Sabrina Imamura, Jennifer Locke, Yvette Lu, Taeko McCarroll, Mallory Michaellann, Neptune, Candace Quarrels, Antuan Magic Raimone, Julian Ramos, Jen Sese, Terrance Spencer and Morgan Anita Wood. HAMILTON is the story of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton, a West Indian immigrant who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and served as the new nation’s first treasure.

Secretary. With a score that mixes hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America today.

