Virginia Giuffre’s story could spark Hollywood bidding war after Prince Andrew affair, experts say

The sex trafficking survivor who brought sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew will be inundated with offers to tell her story from Hollywood and the streaming giants once the case is over, according to royal and entertainment experts.

According to a series of commentators, streaming giants such as Amazon Prime and Netflix will consider a range of production options inspired by the civil case of Virginia Giuffres against the Duke of York, which could be heard in court in New York. from September.

Streamers may also face competition for Ms. Giuffres’ cooperation in any production from mainstream studios such as Warner Bros and Paramount Pictures.

Senior royal commentator Omid Scobie said it was an inevitable path for Ms Giuffre to pursue opportunities with streaming giants such as Amazon Prime and HBO Max.

One of the most lucrative, and probably the one she’s received the most offers for, is in the documentary space on streaming platforms, he added. They will all be looking to collaborate with her so they can tell Prince Andrew’s story alongside [convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey] Epstein’s story through his eyes.

I’m sure the offers are already coming in droves and fast. But she’s in a position where she can’t answer any of those questions until the case is over.

Scobie speculated that her payout for such a series might initially be in the high six figures, and then she might be paid up to around $150,000 for each episode, meaning she would earn low seven figures for a episode of four to six parts. documentary series on the case.

Scobie added that he thinks Ms Giuffre could also earn between $1 million and $2 million from a book deal and earn significant sums from an associated podcast.

Safer The Duke of York

I can understand that once this case is over, Shell wants to find that space where it can tell a more fleshed-out version of events, without the worry of judges, juries and lawyers coming back with 1,000 different questions. It is an inevitable path for her.

Nigel Cawthorne, who has written a number of books on Prince Andrew and the Epstein scandal, agreed studios were likely to be willing to part with millions to sign Ms Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre said she wanted vindication of her claims against Prince Andrew, and she might think working with a studio would help her do that, Cawthorne said. His last book Ghislaine Maxwell: The fall of America’s most infamous socialite is available in the UK next month.

When asked how much Ms. Giuffre could expect to be paid for being involved in a studio production of the case, Cawthorne added: With the publicity this case has attracted, I would expect to hear about million here.

Robert Lacey, royal biographer and historical consultant on The crown, suggested that a documentary with the participation of Ms. Giuffre would be a dusting of gold for a production company, and a much safer financial bet for the studios than a film or a television series.

People sometimes assume that a royal drama will be a financial success because of the success of The crown, said Lacey I. That’s not always the case at all, and it’s hard to see how any drama around the Prince Andrew affair would pull off.

However, a documentary is much easier to edit and much cheaper, as we saw this week with the ITV documentary about the Duke. If a studio were to secure an exclusive interview with someone like Ms. Giuffre, its first-hand account of the case would be gold dust.

The prince is facing allegations from Ms Giuffre relating to three sexual assaults. She claims she was trafficked to the Duke by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the early 2000s. Prince Andrew has always denied the allegations.

Prominent Los Angeles lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents eight of Epstein’s victims, has suggested Ms Giuffre could be offered millions of dollars by the studios, especially if the case goes to trial .

The prospect of a trial became more likely last week after Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected an attempt by Prince Andrews’ lawyer, Andrew Brettler, to have the case thrown out. Mr Brettler had tried to claim the duke was protected from litigation by a 2009 settlement agreement between Ms Giuffre and Epstein.

As well as featuring the sexual assault allegations made by Ms Giuffre, any studio production could focus on Prince Andrews’ friendship with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who earlier this month was found guilty of being a co-conspirator in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

Maxwell continues to deny his involvement and prepares to appeal.

A source who has worked on a number of royal productions said the case was drama ripe for the big or small screen. Ms Bloom said: In many of my high-profile cases, I’ve had people want to do films or documentaries, so that wouldn’t surprise me.

Netflix Excludes Dukes Sex Affair From The Crown < style="display:block;padding-top:68.1579%"/> Creator of the The crown Peter Morgan, centre, at the Emmy Awards in London with the cast of the Netflix show (Photo: Peter Nicholls/Reuters) Although it declined to say whether it would consider a production based on Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault case against Prince Andrew, Netflix has ruled out this season six of its international blockbuster. The crown would feature the sexual assault allegations against the prince. While the fifth series, which is due to air in the fall, is set to end around the time of Princess Diana’s death in 1997, the sixth series will include the period in the early 2000s when Ms Giuffre alleges that the sexual assaults of the Prince Andrew took place. . Despite this, Netflix insisted The crownThe Peter Morgan creator won’t include anything related to the Epstein scandal in the drama’s sixth and final season. A Netflix spokeswoman said: These events do not appear in season six of The crown.

The prospect of Hollywood dollars may also be one of the reasons Ms Giuffre may not want to settle her case against Prince Andrew out of court.

Ms Bloom added: She is definitely in a stronger position, especially since the judges’ decision, which really ruled for her on all the legal issues. Now, of course, anything can happen at trial. I don’t want to prejudge the lawsuit, but legal troubles seem to be falling on his way. I think she’s definitely in the driver’s seat.

Ms Giuffres’ legal team, led by David Boies, said she had not yet been approached by any studio, but it would not be a surprise if Hollywood contacted her.

I am not aware of any documentaries, films or TV programs currently being considered relating to the Prince Andrew case, Mr Boies said.

However, there are several documentaries planned on the Maxwell case, and it seems very likely that at some point there will be one or more on the Prince Andrew case.

Warner Brothers, Amazon and Netflix declined to comment on any production plans related to the case. Paramount did not respond to requests for comment.