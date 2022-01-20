Bollywood special: how much do Akshay, Ranveer, Hrithik and Khans charge per film?





Bollywood is considered one of the biggest film industries in the world and has given birth to many transnational superstars. While some take an upfront fee to be part of the project, some opt for a profit-sharing agreement to reduce the burden of recovery. Indian media tabloid, Pinkvilla, has revealed the Bollywood A-listers’ charges. Akshay Kumar is one of the players who juggle between profit sharing and upfront costs. The actor has billed over 100 crores for his upcoming Cinderella. However, for some relatively smaller domestic films and productions, the actor has adopted a hybrid model, i.e. charging a minimum amount as acting fees and then entering into the profit-sharing agreement in a ratio 40 to 50% profit share. The actor boarded Sooryavanshi for a sum of Rs 70 crore. The reason Akshay Kumar gets such huge fees is satellite and digital revenue, as Khiladis films tend to do well on both platforms. Salman Khan was the first Indian star to earn a salary of Rs 100 crore more on a feature film with Sultan in 2016 and repeated the feat by becoming the first actor to get Rs 130 crore as acting fee in 2017 with Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman makes a profit sharing deal getting 60-70% of the total profits. After Tiger Zinda Hai, it was all home productions for Salman, meaning he used to bring home all satellite and digital revenue as acting fees. Bharat earned him a sum of Rs 120 crore (Digital: Rs 80 crore, Satellite: Rs 40 crore). Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have adopted the profit sharing model since the beginning of the last decade. While Shah Rukh made 60% of the profit from his acting fee, Aamir took things a notch higher with a 75% share of the profit. He got a share of elephants for Dhoom 3, and Dangal. The fees of these two stars vary according to the film’s income from all sources, from satellite, digital to the cinema. Hrithik Roshan has also gone the profit-sharing route for most of its films, although there have been instances where it has taken an upfront fee and also opted for a hybrid model. He had opted for a 50-55% profit model for his last two releases Super 30 and War. Ranbir Kapoor has about 65 to 70 crores for the next Animal, while Ranveer Singh also raised his stakes by charging over Rs 50 crore for Rohit Shetty Circus. Varun Dhawan also plans to move to the profit-sharing model in the near future. John AbrahamActing fees have increased 3x during the pandemic from Rs 7 crore in Satyameva Jayate at Rs 21 crore for its sequel. Shahid Kapoor on the other hand charged Rs 31 crore for Jersey. Tiger Shroff bill for acting fees in the range of Rs 25-30 crore, saw a massive jump thanks to producer Vashu Bhagnani, who paid him Rs 35 crore for Ganapath.

