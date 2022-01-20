Hollywood shot twice as much last year as in 2020





UNITED STATES CINEMA Los Angeles (USA), Jan 19 (EFE).- Film and TV series shootings in Los Angeles (USA) doubled in 2021 compared to 2020, when the pandemic completely paralyzed the audiovisual industry, according to data of FilmLA, the office in charge of managing permits in the Californian city. During the third and fourth quarters of 2021, the cinema mecca not only returned to its usual work rhythm, but the return to work of the large number of productions suspended the previous year led to higher activity in the last weeks of 2021. 4% than in 2018, before the pandemic. “This is an encouraging report by most metrics, but there are still uncertainties about what production will look like in 2022,” FilmLA President Paul Audley said. The coronavirus has caused bloodshed in Hollywood, with more than 100,000 jobs lost in 2020, according to data from the main US entertainment industry union, IATSE, which represents production assistants, screenwriters, designers, makeup artists. and other film-related professionals. activity. However, activity resumed during 2021, as the city of Los Angeles approved more than 37,700 filming sessions, compared to 18,993 in 2020. Despite the fact that some restrictions due to the coronavirus have continued to be present over the past year, Hollywood activity has also exceeded that of 2019, where 36,450 filming sessions were recorded without the unforeseen events of the pandemic. And to this rebound in work, we must add the filming that is being forged in states like Georgia and New Mexico, new epicenters of the audiovisual world thanks to the tax incentives they offer and their relaxed policy of health measures. Even so, the micron variant has again disrupted the plans of the entertainment industry and the angelina agency indicates in its report that the pace has slowed down again during the beginning of 2022. “As in 2021, filmmakers in this new year are treading cautiously and many studios have postponed their return to filming. Our hope is that 2022 will follow a similar trajectory to last year, with a slow and responsible start and a solid year,” added Audley. Films shot in Los Angeles in 2021 include Netflix movies like “Me Time,” “Your Place or Mine” and “The Gray Man” and HBO series like “Euphoria” and “The Flight Attendant.”

