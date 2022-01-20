6 things to do in Frisco this weekend from ‘Frozen’ to a Bollywood party





Find a range of activities to make the most of this weekend in Frisco. Eat brunch at a local restaurant, get colorful while making art, or get ready early for Valentine’s Day. Learn about events in and around your area this weekend. Neighborhood events 22JanPainting with a twist Get creative and paint a 16 inch by 20 inch canvas while sipping on your favorite adult drink. The artwork in this class is titled Curiosity and features a sunrise background, a cat and a bird perched on a branch. Attendees may bring their own adult beverages and must be 21 to consume alcohol. 4 to 6 p.m. $48 (per person). 4112 Legacy Drive, Ste. 306 Frisco. 214-906-2918. www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/frisco/event/2931685 January 22dog adoption Lost Paws Rescue of Texas is hosting an adoption event. The non-profit organization serves Collin, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and Tarrant counties. Lost Paws Rescue of Texas will have adoptable dogs and adoption papers at the event. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. PetSmart, 3333 Preston Road, Ste. 1100 Frisco. 972-668-4311. https://lostpawsrescueoftexas.org/adoption-event/dog-adoption-1-22-2022-by-lost-paws-rescue-of-texas-at-petsmart-frisco Inspired cuisine Wondering what to eat this weekend? Check out the new menu and patio from Up Inspired Kitchen. The menu offers three versions of each food category: a traditional option, a healthier choice and an option for people with dietary restrictions. For example, in the burgers category, customers can choose between a classic beef burger, a turkey burger, and a black bean veggie burger. Up Inspired Kitchen is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. 5285 N. Dallas Parkway, Ste. 400 Frisco. 469-579-4197. www.upinspiredkitchen.com For kids ‘Frozen’ (children’s edition) This weekend at the Black Box Theater catch a children’s production of Disneys Frozen. The adaptation is directed by North Texas Performing Arts-Frisco and features some of the film’s most memorable musical numbers, including Do You Want to Build a Snowman? Let It Go and new songs from the Broadway musical. The five performances this weekend will be at 7:15 p.m. on January 21, 2:15 p.m. on January 22, 7:15 p.m. on January 22, 1:15 p.m. on January 23, and 5:15 p.m. on January 23. Frisco Discovery Center, 8004 Dallas Parkway, Frisco. $12 (per ticket). 972-292-6651. https://ntpa.org/event/frozen-kids-frisco Worth the trip February 11Cake decorating class for Valentine’s Day Get tickets before Valentine’s Day weekend for a date night: a cake decorating class where you’ll decorate a cake that’s uniquely yours to enjoy on Valentine’s Day. Blush + Whisk’s event will provide charcuterie, champagne and an instructor to teach the art of cake decorating. Note: If attendees would like a cake flavor other than vanilla, email [email protected] with customer information and preferred flavor. 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. $80 (per couple). Studio V+V, 15570 Spectrum Drive, Addison. 817-382-0012. www.eventbrite.com/e/valentine-cake-decorating-class-tickets-239634171257?aff=ebdssbdestsearch January 23Bollywood evening Dance the night away at Bollywood Party, a nighttime event organized by Topshop Events. The event will offer food and drink and feature a belly dancer. The two DJs who will perform are DJ Raj and DJ Mini. This event is strictly for adults 21 and over, and government-issued ID is required. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. $13.25 per person. Stadium Sports Grill, 4872 Belt Line Road, Dallas. 469-560-5560. www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-and-roll-bollywood-party-tickets-248786746857?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://communityimpact.com/dallas-fort-worth/frisco/events/2022/01/19/6-things-to-do-in-frisco-this-weekend-from-frozen-to-a-bollywood-party/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos