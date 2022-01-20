French actor from Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ series dies at 37 after skiing accident





French actor Gaspard Ulliel died on Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent’s office. He was 37 years old. (Joel Ryan, Associated Press)

Estimated reading time: 3-4 minutes LYON, France French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for his appearances in Chanel perfume commercials as well as his film and television roles, died on Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his office. officer and local authorities. He was 37 years old. Ulliel portrayed young Hannibal Lecter in 2007’s “Hannibal Rising” and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic “Saint Laurent”. He is also in the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight” and was the advertising face Chanel Bleu de Chanel men’s fragrance. Tuesday afternoon, Ulliel collided with another skier on a track marked as intermediate after turning left, presumably to join his friends on a nearby track, said Anne Gaches, Savoie prosecutor in Albertville, in a statement. released Wednesday. Preliminary findings from an inquest said “both skiers fell to the ground after the collision,” the prosecutor said. Ulliel was “immobile and unconscious when rescuers arrived”, while the other skier was unharmed, Gaches said. Ulliel was transported by helicopter to the Grenoble University Hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate him, she said. The actor was pronounced dead Wednesday, shortly after 4 p.m. local time, Gaches said. The actor’s agent’s office confirmed that Ulliel died on Wednesday. He did not provide any details. The actors, from left to right, actress Lea Seydoux, director Bertrand Bonello, actor Gaspard Ulliel, actor Jérémie Renier, actress Amira Casar and actress Aymeline Valade arrive for the screening of ‘Saint- Laurent” at the 67th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2014. Ulliel died on Wednesday, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent’s office. (Photo: Thibault Camus, Associated Press) Ulliel started out on television while still in college and went on to win two of France’s biggest film awards, the Césars. Tributes poured in from shocked fans and the halls of power. French Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted a tribute that read: “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly.” French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin said she was deeply saddened by Ulliel’s passing, describing the actor as “a child prodigy of cinema, who perfectly embodied the French style all over the world”. Chanel said in a statement that it had lost its “12-year-old ambassador and a friend”. “We were lucky to have had by our side all these years a person endowed with great culture, immense talent and unparalleled kindness. We will miss him very much,” said Chanel. French actor Gaspard Ulliel receives the César for best young actor in ‘A Very Long Engagement’ in Paris February 26, 2005. Ulliel died on Wednesday January 19, 2022 following a skiing accident in the Alps, according to the office of his agent. (Photo: Jacques Brinon, Associated Press) The accident evoked memories when Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher was seriously injured in a skiing accident in 2013 in the French ski resort of Meribel, around 50 kilometers from where Ulliel was skiing. Both were treated at the Grenoble University Hospital. Schumacher suffered serious head injuries when he fell and hit the right side of his head on a rock at the edge of a marked incline. The German motor racing legend was skiing with his teenage son during a family holiday in the Alps. Schumacher, 53, has not been seen in public for eight years and his family have released few details about his condition since the accident. His wife, Corinna, said in a Netflix documentary last year that her husband is “different, but he’s here” and that the family, including the couple’s son Mick, now a Formula 1 driver himself , take care of him. After Ulliel’s accident, the mountain police service at La Rosiere ski area said its staff were carrying out five or six rescues a day as the snow hardened in recent days. In the neighboring region of Haute-Savoie, a 5-year-old girl was killed on Saturday when a skier hit her. The man was indicted for manslaughter, according to the prosecutor of Haute-Savoie, who cited excessive speed as the probable cause of the accident. Contributor: Angela Charlton and Thomas Adamson × More stories that might interest you

