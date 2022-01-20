SPOTLIGHT ON ENTERTAINMENT: Brevard Cultural Alliance highlights your best bets

Brevard Renaissance Fair underway at Wickham Park

January 21 – February 6: Hello Dolly! at the Henegar Center

This Broadway hit is brimming with humor, romance, energetic dancing and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history. The romantic and comedic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and woman who fixes things, are sure to delight and entertain audiences again and again. Unforgettable songs from the show include Put On Your Sunday Clothes, Before the Parade Passes By, Hello, Dolly!, and It Only Takes a Moment. For more information, clickhere.

January 21 – February 13: Shuler Stage: Keepin’ It Kinky Cabaretat Titusville Playhouse

Keep the party going on Friday and Saturday nights after the Mainstage production of Kinky Boots at the Titusville Playhouse. Join them in the tent on the Shuler Stage for a late-night drag show, Keepin It Kinky Cabaret hosted by Jordyn Linkous. For more information, click onhere.

January 22: Concert Letters From Home by the Brevard Symphony Orchestra at the King Center

Home is where the heart is. The composers of this program, Coleman, Clinton and Dvorak, bring us home through incredible stories, sentimentality and rustic folk songs. Holly Mulcahy performs The Rose of Sonora, the violin concerto she commissioned from film composer George S. Clinton and premiered with the Chattanooga Symphony in 2019. For more information, clickhere.

January 25: Shanghai’s new circus at the King Center

Amazing athletes defy gravity and perform breathtaking feats as they push the limits of human ability in this spellbinding spectacle. Fearless artists with boundless energy bring you more than two thousand years of Chinese circus traditions. If it is humanly possible – and even if it is not! -Shanghai’s acrobats, jugglers and contortionists do it with spectacular flair. For more information, click onhere.

January 26: Petit Feat at the King Center

Dixie Chicken, Oh Atlanta, Let it Roll, Spanish Moon and Fat Man in the Bathtub are just a hint of a repertoire that has inspired more joy and more dance than you can imagine. Little Feat fused a wide range of styles and genres into something utterly distinctive, a mix of California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly and New York swamp boogie. Orleans and more, all blended into a rich okra that can only be Little Exploit. For more information, clickhere.

January 26: Gaelic Storm at the King Center

It’s hard to imagine a band becoming fresh after 20 years of success, but that’s exactly what makes a real anomaly. This multinational Celtic juggernaut grows stronger with every live performance and, as you can imagine, after over 2000 shows, it’s a real force to be reckoned with. With their latest album, Go Climb a Tree, their music has never been more representative of themselves as musicians and live performers. For more information, click onhere.

January 26 and 27: Melbourne Community Orchestra presents Welcome to the Blue Note Concert

If it’s winter in Brevard, that means two extra cool jazz nights with the Melbourne Community Orchestra on Wednesday and Thursday nights at the Melbourne Auditorium. Admission is free, no ticket is required. The Welcome to the Blue Note concerts will feature a hit parade of over 25 jazz and big band standards arranged for orchestra. For more information, click onhere.

Until January 30: Inherit the wind at Surfside Playhouse

Inherit the Wind is a fictional version of the 1925 Scopes Trial. Scopes was convicted for teaching evolution to a high school class. In Tennessee, state law prohibited educational development. The play is intended to criticize the anti-Communist investigations that have taken place in the United States. The authors used the Scopes trial as a platform to explore threats to learning and intellectual freedom. For more information, click onhere.

January 22 & 23; 29 & 30; and February 5 & 6: Brevard Renaissance Fair at Wickham Park

Gather all for the Brevard Renaissance Fair in Melbourne’s Wickham Park forest. A cast of colorful characters fill the land with music, dancing and more. With more than 100 daily shows, varieties of foods and treats, and numerous artisan vendors offering handcrafted goods, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a unique experience of history and fantasy! For more information, click onhere.

Until February 13: Naughty boots at Titusville Playhouse

Winner of six Tony Awards, Kinky Boots features a cheerful, award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper. Charlie Price reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, which was on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save the business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. A fabulous performer in need of sturdy stilettos. For more information, click onhere.

Until February 20: Almost, Maine at the Melbourne Civic Theater

On a cold, clear winter’s night, as the Northern Lights soar in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in love and falling in love in unexpected and hilarious ways. The knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But bruises heal and hearts fall asleep in this delicious dream of winter nights. For more information, click onhere.