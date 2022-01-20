Come together | Culture & Leisure

The KOTO Lip Sync is back in person for its 32nd year. The legendary community event will take place on January 28 at the Sheridan Opera House with the theme Get your act together! Last year, the competition was held online through video submissions due to the pandemic. According to KOTO executive director Cara Pallone, the online submissions were “next level creativity,” but she’s ready for the show to be back on stage.

“This year, once we decided to go live, we ruled out any virtual component. It feels like people are sort of burnt out by virtual,” Pallone said.

The competition is open to all. One of the exciting things, according to organizer Brbel Hacke, is that you never know who from the community is going to appear on stage and perform.

“We have everyone from the community, young and old, from all walks of life (participation),” Hacke said.

Hacke, who moved to Telluride from Germany in 1983, won the first lip-syncing event in 1986. She sang a German punk song and entered for the $100 prize. She explained that there was another lip sync in 1987 and then nothing for years. In 1992 Hacke decided to bring it back and organized the event herself. It’s been an annual Telluride tradition ever since.

The event consists of lip-syncing acts, featuring everything from the latest pop song to a Saturday Night Live skit to an original song or medley. One of the standout acts was at 2006’s KOTO Lip Sync, where Lionel Starr, Mark Steele and TM Faberson performed an original ski rap.

A panel of judges will determine the winners. The top three performers will receive cash prizes sponsored by members of the local community, including $500 for first place, $300 for second and $200 for third.

The first thing judges are looking for, according to Hacke, is that you can trick the audience into thinking you’re really singing; second is overall performance.

“You have to have good pronunciation so your lips can be read by everyone in the audience, then all the presentation, the creativity of the costumes, then the choreography and the audience reaction so it all comes together for the judges,” Hacke said.

Local artist Sasha has been on the show for over a decade. For the past few years, Sasha has performed a comedic rendition of Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” and an act titled “4 Divas in 4 Minutes.”

“It’s one of the main events of winter, and I’m happy to support my community and make them smile. It’s always nice to get together,” Sasha said.

Ashley Boling and Suzanne Cheavens will be the masters of ceremonies. Each year, the duo dress up in hilarious and outrageous costumes.

“They really bring people together,” Hacke said.

They’ve dressed up as Barbie and Ken, the Pope and a nun, and John Lennon and Yoko Ono over the years.

“It’s more than costumes, it’s characters. Ashley and I become different personalities for each Lip Sync show we host. Think of it as an extended Lip Sync act, except it’s entirely ad- Ashley and I have been doing this for so long “I can’t imagine playing with anyone but him. It’s brilliant, fast and hilarious,” said Cheavens, who is also the newspaper’s associate editor.

Asked if she could give a hint as to which personalities she and Boling will portray this year, Cheavens said people will just have to wait and attend next Friday’s event.

“You couldn’t pay me enough to reveal what we’re up to this year. Everyone asks, everyone gets denied. Buy a ticket or volunteer, support KOTO and have more fun than adults should be allowed Better yet, be in the show. Get together!” Cheevens added.

After last year’s virtual contest, Pallone is looking forward to being back in person, but stresses that they are taking all necessary COVID precautions to keep everyone safe.

“It was not an easy decision, but after talking with county public health and Brbel, who organize Lip Sync and talking with the staff, we have decided to continue. We are taking a lot of precautions. We will respect the whole county and Sheridan Opera House safety guidelines,” Pallone said.

On the night of the event, everyone must bring proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event to enter.

“At this point it kind of comes down to a personal risk, and everyone makes the decision of how much risk they’re willing to take, and we fully understand that and that it could eliminate a few people this year as performers and / or spectators,” Pallone added.

Slots are still open for those who wish to participate in the event. Acts cannot exceed more than six members, and they must all be 21 years of age or older. To register, send name, band members (if applicable), song and act idea to [email protected] by Monday.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 with a $5 box office fee. VIP tables are $250 and include a bottle of champagne. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sheridanoperahouse.com.

“It’s just a form of raw, silly fun,” Pallone said. “Everyone is laughing and clapping, and the people on stage are giving it their all. It’s that component of laughter that we all need right now.”