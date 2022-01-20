Aldus. Brendan Reilly settles for watered-down crackdown on pedicabs





Six months ago, in downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) proposed sweeping regulations to curb Chicago’s pedicabs, silence their loud music and stop their sidewalk partying. Reilly proposed banning pedicabs from the River North entertainment district altogether after 6 p.m. and banning pedicabs from using amplified sound at all hours of the day and night. On Wednesday, Reilly settled for much less. After months of negotiations with rickshaw operators, Reilly convinced his colleagues on the city council’s licensing committee to allow rickshaws to play music between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. every day, but only so long. that the pedicab playing this music is transporting passengers. This allows passengers to enjoy their music during their ride, which some pedicab operators say is important to them. However, it gets to the root of the problem with curbside partying, Reilly said. These pedicab drivers are paid cash to spend hours at a stretch providing very loud, amplified music of their client’s choice while his clients drink and use illegal drugs on the right-of-way. Reilly said the sidewalk party problem came to a head last summer. Although it increases seasonally in warmer weather, it is a persistent problem throughout the year, he said. The 18th Police District noted that this tended to happen around downtown bars and nightclubs where people were kicked out of those nightclubs for various reasons, were overserved, or weren’t old enough. to get in, Reilly said. These people brought their own sidewalk party and basically had their own DJ while they waited outside for hours doing their own thing. When these large groups gather on the sidewalk to do this illegal activity, it stimulates other acts of illegal activity and in some cases we had rival gang members meeting at these curbside parties and acts of violence ensued. In introducing the more rigid ordinance last summer, Reilly had made a different argument, pointing to a growing number of incidents involving pedicabs clogging narrow, busy two-way streets illegally staging traffic lanes and parking lanes. This makes it difficult for firefighters, EMS and police to respond to service calls in a timely manner, Reilly wrote. In addition to the dangerous traffic conditions they create, they also have a negative impact on quality of life and public safety. Reilly justified the now dropped ban on amplified music by arguing that most pedicabs are now equipped with amplified music systems and light displays. Police and local business owners complain that pedicab drivers are paid to provide curbside DJ service at illegal curbside parties on the sidewalks of the Entertainment District. This results in disorderly behavior and fights in the streets. This puts local hospitality security personnel at risk and creates chaos in River North. Loud music is also generating voter complaints in some areas, Reilly wrote in an email. When the police, local hotel companies, and my constituents all asked for help with this problem, I was more than happy to oblige.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/city-hall/2022/1/19/22892055/pedicabs-river-north-music-restricted-hours-brendan-reilly-city-council-committee-ordinance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos