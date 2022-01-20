Salman Khan is an incredible person: Zareen thanks the superstar for launching his career in Bollywood – News





“I can’t be a monkey on my back and bother him about little things” To file By our journalist Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 08:22 Zareen Khan, who was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele released in May 2021, is grateful to Salman Khan for helping her launch her career in Bollywood. I would never have entered the industry without him, she said in a newspaper interview. Salman gave me an entry into the industry, she says. But my struggle started after I became part of the industry because then I didn’t know anything. Salman is an amazing person but he is also a busy man. I can’t be a monkey on his back and bother him about little things, she said. Born into a Pathan family in Mumbai, Zareen was spotted by Salman while visiting the city’s Subhash Ghais Whistling Woods film school. He asked his friend Anil Sharma to cast her in his movie Veer. She then starred in Housefull 2 ​​and made special appearances in a few other films. Salman is a friend and all it takes is a phone call away, but I’m not harassing him, she said. And it undermines the struggle, the hard work that I did. She denied that all the work she gets is due to the superstar. The actress believes that she could not showcase her talent because of prejudice. I wanted to do a good job but I was not allowed to show my acting talent and what I could bring to the table, she explained. There were preconceptions about me, because I was just a pretty face. Noting that she wasn’t part of the rat race, Zareen said she was happy with the plans she had.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/entertainment/salman-khan-is-an-amazing-person-zareen-thanks-superstar-for-launching-her-bollywood-career The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

