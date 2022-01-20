The chic new rides of Bollywood celebrities





Siddhant Chaturvedi shared this image. . (courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi) Strong points Siddhant Chaturvedi recently bought a bicycle

Kiara bought a new car

Comedian Krushna Abhishek also bought a car New Delhi: The aura of a Bollywood star is not limited to his on-screen characters. This extends to the clothes they wear, the brands they endorse, the places they vacation, and even the cars and bikes they choose to invest in. From luxury vehicles to specially modified bikes, some of our favorite actors are also car junkies. And it’s evident from most of their social media timelines. Buying a new luxury vehicle is no small feat and actors often share their happy moments with their loyal band of social media followers. So we decided it was the perfect time to take a look at the recent car and bike purchases of our favorite celebrities. Krushna Abhishek Popular in every household as a comedian with impeccable timing, Krushna Abhishek had a dream moment come true when he recently bought a brand new Mercedes, much to the delight of his sister Arti Singh. The actress confessed that the car was her dream vehicle and thanked her brother for buying it. Sharing a photo, she said I can’t afford it right now but you bought it and you made my dream come true and you deserve every moment because you work so hard… Proud sister. Ravine Boy Star Siddhant Chaturvedi also made a classy purchase when he opted to buy a 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster S. The motorcycle was only launched in the country in December 2021 and Siddhant wasted no time to add it to their collection. In the caption, he writes: “Kick maarke chappal kitne tooteAaj boots mein, aur button ungli ke neeche. [Tore a lot of footwear trying to kickstart my bike, now I have boots on my feet and a button on my fingertips].” Saurabh Shukla, who is known for movies like Jolly LLB, Barfi, Yuva, and Satya started the new year by buying a cool new Audi Q2 SUV. The veteran actor looks delighted as he stands next to the white luxury car in footage shared on social media. The KK singer, who is known for hits such as Khuda Jaane, Dus Bahane and Ankhon Mein Teri, also brought home a brand new car. The singer has invested in an Audi RS5 in a shade of bright red that makes it hard to take your eyes off it. Kiara Advani who had a great year 2021 thanks to her film Shershaah treated himself to a black Audi A8 L luxury sedan, adding to his list of cool vehicles. Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We are happy to welcome @advani_kiara to the Audi experience.#FutureIsAnAttitude#AudiA8Lpic.twitter.com/CuGimQDJok Audi India (@AudiIN) December 15, 2021 Let us know which of these chic new purchases from our B-City celebrities appealed to you the most.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/from-siddhant-chaturvedi-to-kiara-advani-it-s-raining-swanky-new-rides-in-b-town-2718687 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos