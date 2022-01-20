B-town supports “Queen” Sania Mirza for her retirement plans





Bombay: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have extended their support for tennis superstar Sania Mirza after she announced her retirement plans on Wednesday. taking to his instagram Story, Ranveer posted a photo of Sania in which she can be seen proudly holding the Indian flag. Along with the photo, he wrote “Queen @mirzasaniar” and added a crown emoji. Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram Story and wrote, “truly an inspiration to many @mirzasaniar”. Sania Mirza has announced her retirement plans following her first-round loss in women’s doubles at the ongoing Australian Open. The 35-year-old said after her match: “There are several reasons for this. It’s not as simple as “Okay, I’m not going to play”. I feel like my recovery is taking longer, I’m putting my 3 year old son at risk by traveling so much with him, that’s something I have to consider. I think my body is wearing out. My knee was really hurting today and I’m not saying that’s the reason we lost, but I think it takes time to recover as I get older. “Also for me to find that motivation every day to go out. The energy is no longer the same. There are more days than before where I don’t feel like doing this. I’ve always said I’ll play until I enjoy this grind, the process that I’m not sure I enjoy as much anymore. “Having said that, I still want to play the season because I’m enjoying it enough to play the year. I’ve worked very hard to come back, get fit, lose weight and try to set a good example for mothers to new mothers to pursue their dreams as much as they can. Beyond this season, I don’t feel my body doing it. It’s beat,” added Sania Mirza. The Indian tennis player has won six Grand Slams and topped the WTA doubles rankings. Mirza is also the first Indian to break into the top 30 of the WTA singles rankings.

