Hollywood Palladium – Wednesday, February 9

Mayer’s Live Performance, hosted by Andy Cohen, will air live on The Spectrum channel on February 9

The virtual Pandora LIVE event with John Mayer will take place on February 12

NEW YORK, January 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SiriusXM and Pandora announced today that they are kicking off football’s biggest weekend with the GRAMMY Award-winning entertainer John Mayer live at the Hollywood Palladium in Angels to Wednesday February 9. SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners can RSVP for the free event HERE.

The special concert, hosted by Andy Cohen, will include John Mayer performing songs from his latest album under the rock including his hit single “Last Train Home”, as well as career-long fan favorites. Before the gig, Andy Cohen will sit with John Mayer for an exclusive interview to discuss his music, upcoming tour and more.

Fans of the Small Stage Series show will receive free t-shirts designed by John Mayer (while supplies last) and transparent stadium-regulated tote bags for use during the big game weekend. Attendees will also be treated to live entertainment before the show and will be invited to pose for various photo moments located throughout the venue.

“I’m thrilled that people are entering the Sob Rock universe through SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage series. This will be my first time performing many of these songs in front of a live audience and that’s something I been looking forward to for a very long time,” said John Mayer.

“We are thrilled to announce that John is the latest artist to join our exclusive and successful Small Stage series which began last fall,” said Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer of SiriusXM. “With his incredible artistry and love of performing, John will help us kick off the big game weekend with this special one-night show at Angels. This is the latest chapter in our live performance series where our listeners can be part of unique live performances and one-of-a-kind experiences.”

As a benefit to SiriusXM subscribers, by John Mayer exclusive performance of the Small Stage series Angels will be available on a range of channels. It will be broadcast live on SiriusXM’s The Spectrum via satellite (ch. 28) and on the SXM app on Wednesday February 9 at 8:00 PM PT with several reruns throughout the week. The show will also be broadcast on by Andy Cohen Kiki Lounge (ch. 312) on Friday February 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET with reruns throughout the weekend. In addition, Radio Andy (ch. 102) will broadcast by Andy Cohen interview with John Mayer to Friday February 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET with reruns throughout the weekend.

Pandora listeners can listen by John Mayer performance 12 February at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 PM PT and in addition to the performance, Mayer will conduct an in-depth Q&A with Andy Cohen. Fans can RSVP for this free Pandora LIVE virtual event HERE.

During the Pandora LIVE event, viewers will be invited to test their knowledge of John Mayer with pre-show trivia and live chat with other fans around the country. Plus, a limited number of free tickets John Mayer merchandise will be available to attendees on a first-come, first-served redemption code basis and some of the by John Mayer Pandora’s best listeners will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual meet and greet with special moments to showcase during the event. In the coming weeks, Pandora will launch Pandora LIVE: behind the scenes with John Mayer, a new station allowing fans to hear the behind-the-scenes stories of John Mayer and a mix of songs that inspire him. After the virtual event, the station will be updated to include live performance tracks and commentary from the show.

To maintain the highest public health standards and/or requirements, SiriusXM and Pandora will adhere to health and safety protocols for the venue, and all state and local health mandates to protect attendees, staff and performers.

There’s no one like John Mayer. He became a GRAMMY Award-winning artist, celebrated songwriter, and iconic guitarist all in one. the Bridgeport, Connecticut native showed up on the quintuple-platinum Make way for squares in 2001 and earned three No. 1 starts on the Billboard Top 200 with triple platinum heavier things [2003], double platinum Battle studies [2009], and gold born and raised [2012]. In addition to selling over 20 million albums worldwide and amassing billions of streams to date, he has won seven GRAMMY Awards, including “Song of the Year” for “girls,” and earned a record seven US No. 1s on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, the most for a solo artist. Most recently, 2021 under rock, produced by John Mayer and Don Was, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Selling Albums chart, and was also the No. 1 rock album, vinyl album, and digital album in the United States. United the week of its release. In 2015, Dead & Company was founded, with Mayer on lead guitar as well as vocals. Since forming, the band have toured ten times, played to nearly four million fans, and become a record-breaking stadium act. Socket John Mayer on his 2022 “Sob Rock” Tour. For more information, visit Johnmayer.com .

SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series features performances with top artists spanning musical genres and styles, and comedy, and set in small, iconic venues. SiriusXM and Pandora launched their Small Stage series in August 2021 and to date has announced performances of Alicia’s Keys, Brandi Carlile, cold play, David Matthews, Ed Sheeran, Glass Animals, The Go-Go’s, HER, J Balvin, J. Cole, Jason Aldean, John Mulaney, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Michael Che, Nathaniel Rateliff & Night sweats, Old Dominion, Shaggy and Twenty One Pilots.

