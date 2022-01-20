Dhanush Divorce News: Dhanush’s father reacts to actor Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s split, calls it a ‘family feud’





Actor Dhanush recently announced his separation from his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, news that sent shockwaves through the internet. In a joint statement released earlier this week, the couple revealed they had filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. According to reports, the actor’s father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, told a Tamil newspaper

Dailyhandi that their divorce is a “family feud” and has denied separation talks. In the interview, he further stated that he spoke to them on the phone and gave them some advice. Raja further revealed that the couple are currently in Hyderabad and not Chennai.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa married in 2004 and are parents to two sons. The actor had met Aishwaryaa the day his film ‘Kadhal Kondaen’ was released. On Monday evening, the two announced their separation. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, parents and supporters… The journey has been one of growth, understanding, adjustment and adaptation. Today, we stand in a place where our paths separate…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to separate as a couple and take the time to understand each other better as individuals. Please respect our decision and give us the privacy to deal with it.” , reads the joint statement. On the other hand, the actor’s now ex-wife shared the same statement on her Instagram. “No caption is needed, only your understanding and love is needed!” wrote Aishwaryaa, who is also a filmmaker and singer. The estranged couple urged their fans to respect their decision and give them much-needed privacy.

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa, Sam-Chaitanya, Dileep-Manju: celebrities who called him leave the south It’s Splitsville in the southern film industry Celebrity breakups have made headlines over the years. From adultery allegations to huge settlement amounts, the tinsel town splits have kept fans on edge, generating suspense and speculation. Over the past decade, celebrity couples in glittering cities across the North and South, spanning different latitudes, have quit. Here’s a look at some Tollywood breakups: Kolaveri Di! Tamil actor Dhanush announced his separation from his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in a post on Twitter on January 17. The actor had met Aishwaryaa during the screening of his film “Kadhal Kandaen” (2003). Dhanush was 20 and Aishwaryaa was 22 when they married on November 18, 2004. The couple have two sons, Yatra and Linga, born in 2006 and 2010 respectively. Announcing the divorce, the couple shared a statement which read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and carers for each other. The journey has been one of growth, understanding , adjustment and adaptation. Today we are at a place where our paths diverge. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take the time to understand each other as individuals to the best. Divided in the family Long before Aishwaryaa’s separation, Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya had also separated from her husband. Director Soundarya Rajinikanth officially divorced Ashwin Ramkumar on July 4, 2017. Soundarya took to Twitter to announce her separation. “The news of my marriage is true. We have been separated for over a year and divorce talks are ongoing. I ask everyone to respect my family’s privacy,” Soundarya tweeted on September 16, 2016. Soundarya married businessman R Ashwin on September 3, 2010. According to reports, the divorce was filed by mutual decision . The case Dileep is in the news right now as a defendant in the infamous Kerala actor assault case. in 2014, he made headlines after his then-wife Manju Warrier filed for divorce. Dileep and Warrier have been hailed as the star couple of the Malayalam industry. She co-starred with Dileep in ‘Sallapam’ when she was 18. Warrier, who started his career in 1994, married Dileep in 1999. Their split was mired in speculation about Dileep’s affair with his current wife Kavya Madhavan. After their separation, Dileep married Kavya Madhavan in 2016. The 17 year old itch Tamil Nadu media went wild when news of Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s divorce surfaced in 2004. There were hints and reports in the build-up to the much-scrutinized separation of southern movie stars. Kamal and Sarika caused a storm when they started living together without exchanging vows in 1988. The couple only married after the birth of their first child, Shruti. Kamal and Sarika broke up in 2004, ending their 17-year marriage. Kamal was married to classical dancer Vani Ganapathy for 10 years. He separated from Ganapathy to marry Sarika. They have two children, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/magazines/panache/dhanushs-father-reacts-to-actors-separation-from-aishwaryaa-rajinikanth-calls-it-family-quarrel/articleshow/89011376.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos