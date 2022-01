Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after a skiing accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel (“It’s only the end of the world”), who stars in Marvel’s upcoming “Moon Knight” series, died Wednesday following a skiing accident in the Alps, according to the AFP news agency. He was 37 years old. The cesarean actor was skiing in Savoie when he collided with another skier at a crossroads between two slopes and suffered serious head trauma. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble. Local authorities have opened an investigation into the accident, according to AFP. Ulliel was one of France’s best-known actors and worked with critically acclaimed filmmakers in Europe and abroad. He started acting at the age of 12 with an uncredited role in the French TV movie Une Femme En Blanc. In 2007, he landed his first major English-speaking role in Peter Webbers Hannibal rising. He delivered a powerful performance as famous French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in Bertrand Bonellos Saint Laurent, which competed at Cannes. Ulliel, very selective as to the roles he chooses, also played in Xavier Dolans There is only the end of the world alongside Marion Cotillard, La Seydoux and Vincent Cassel; Jean-Pierre Jeunets A very long commitment; as well as Bertrand Taverniers The Princess of Montpensier. All three films also competed at Cannes. Ulliel has worked with a few up-and-coming filmmakers, including Stphanie Di Giusto who directed him in The Dancer with Lily Rose-Depp. Highlighting his international profile, Ulliel has been cast as Midnight Man in Marvels’ highly anticipated Moon Knight. The actor is multiplying projects and is currently filming a recurring role in a detective mini-series directed by Xavier Giannoli (Lost Illusions) for Canal Plus. Webber paid tribute to the actor on Twitter, saying Shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Gaspard Ulliel at such a young age in a skiing accident. I have such fond memories of working with him all those years ago on Hannibal Rising. Rest in peace, dear friend. Gaspard belonged to this new generation of actors who were making the French cinema of tomorrow. He knew how to choose his roles and shaped his career which fulfilled all its promises, declared Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival. Each appearance on the red carpet, from The Princess of Montpensier to Her Only The End of the World, illustrated her presence, both discreet and full of benevolence. He was equally brilliant and talented. He gave a lot and always remember him. The young actor, known for being elegant and likeable, has won a flurry of laurels throughout his career, including two Césars, in 2005 with A very long engagement and in 2017 with It’s only the end of the world. Ulliel was also a sought-after model: he was the face of Chanel Bleu de Chanel perfume and starred in an advertisement directed by Martin Scorsese for the brand. Contacted by Variety, the actors’ talent agent declined to comment. Ulliel is survived by his 6-year-old son, Orso, and his girlfriend Gaelle Petri, a French model and singer. The funeral will take place Thursday in Paris. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/popculture/gaspard-ulliel-dies-37-after-ski-accident-t245147 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos