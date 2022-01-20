Viral: Indian Navy Band grooves to Bollywood beats during Republic Day parade rehearsal – Reuters





Rehearsals for India’s 73rd Republic Day parade on January 26 are in full swing in New Delhi. Like every year, there will be a grand parade showcasing India’s heritage with army marching, daredevil stunts and paintings from different states. Photos and videos of the preparations are all over the internet and netizens are praising the spirit and energy of the military personnel. Republic Day of India: do you know how paintings are selected? Among many others, a video of the Indian Navy has gone viral on social media. The short clip shows the Navy men rocking energetically to a Bollywood song during rehearsals. The song is ‘Duniya Mein Logon Ko’ from the 1972 film ‘Apna Desh’ starring Bollywood’s first superstar, Rajesh Khanna. The song is sung by veteran singer Asha Bhosle. Indians are loving the short clip, one netizen took to the comments section and wrote: ‘It’s amazing’. Another wrote, “You made my daytime boyfriend.” Woooow, these conifers are very special when played by an army band, nothing less than original 🙂 @shish S (@TheAshishKSriva) January 20, 2022 Indian Army morale, top of the world. Jai Hind Khush Dhingra (@KhushDhingra2) January 20, 2022 Meanwhile, this year many changes are incorporated for the annual event. The start time of the parade was changed to 10:30 a.m. from 10:00 a.m. for better visibility in the flypast and such. Indian government invites sanitation workers, rickshaw drivers and frontline workers as Republic Day guests On the day, the country marks and celebrates the date when the Constitution of India came into force on 26th January 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as India’s governing document and thus transforming the nation into a newly formed republic. The Constitution was adopted by India’s Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and came into force on January 26, 1950 with a democratic system of government, completing the country’s transition to an independent republic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/bollywood/news-viral-indian-navy-band-grooves-on-bollywood-beats-during-republic-day-parade-rehearsal—watch-446108 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos