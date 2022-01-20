Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Tim Roth Talks About Being Cut From The Quentin Tarantino Movie





Quentin Tarantino and Tim Roth trace the beginnings of the former’s film career, with the latter starring in reservoir dogs‘ ensemble distribution. These two then collaborated on pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight, although Roth’s scenes in Tarantino’s latest film, Once upon a time in Hollywood, ended up being deleted. Now Roth has shed some light on how he learned he won’t be featured in the final cut of the 2019 feature film. For those who don’t know, Tim Roth was supposed to appear in Once upon a time in Hollywood as Raymond, Jay Sebring’s butler to Emilie Hirsch, Sharon Tate’s ex-boyfriend turned close friend. When Uproxx asked how he found out he wouldn’t be in the film, Roth replied: And so, in effect, what happened was that he called me to play this character, which was a part of the film, and then he completely cut that part. He cut that whole script because when he put together his first cut, it was four and a half or five hours long. And he didn’t want to do part one and two. Clearly, Jay Sebring had a much larger role to play in Quentin Tarantino’s original vision for Once upon a time in Hollywood, but when assembling a movie, it becomes necessary to cut some scenes to provide a more reasonable runtime. Judging by Tim Roth’s comments, the only way his scenes would have worked in the larger story is if Once upon a time in Hollywood was split into two parts. It may have worked for Kill Bill, but Tarantino was unwilling to do so this time around. Thus, Tim Roth found himself on Once upon a time in Hollywoodfrom the editing room, but the actor still got to see the footage for himself thanks to a special screening hosted by Quentin Tarantino. As Roth recalled: So anyway, which he did, he had me come over to his editing office where he was doing his thing. And he said to me, ‘I want to show you the scenes that you were in that I have to delete.’ And he sat down and he threw them for me. And then he showed the film for me and so on. But in the process, I don’t think he even locked the picture at that time. But it was very, very nice of him to do that. But then he put in the credits, ‘Tim Roth (Cut).’ It’s such a sense of humor. My sons loved it. My sons, they love it. An extended version of Once upon a time in Hollywood hit theaters in October 2019, four months after the original cut began hitting the big screen, but the Tim Roth scenes weren’t part of the extra material. That said, Quentin Tarantino said in June 2021 that he would likely release an even longer version of the film (about three hours and 20 minutes) “in a few years.” So maybe the Roth scenes could be thrown in this cut, though if you’re not willing to wait years to find out how Raymond de Roth specifically fits into the Once upon a time in Hollywood image, you are always welcome to read the novelization of the film. At least Tim Roth can take comfort in knowing that he wasn’t the only actor who didn’t Once upon a time in Hollywood, as scenes by James Marsden and Danny Strong were also removed, along with a voiceover by Walton Goggins. Once upon a time in Hollywood earned more than $374 million worldwide, and among his accolades he won two Academy Awards (Best Supporting Actor and Best Production Design) and was nominated in eight other categories (including Best Picture). Quentin Tarantino has yet to announce what his final movie will be, but once that information is public, we’ll pass it on. Meanwhile, Tim Roth’s latest film, Sleep, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last September, and will feature Emil Blonsky/Abomination in Disney+ She-Hulk series.

