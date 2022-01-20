What’s in a NAME, Bollywood?





So what’s in a name? A lot, according to Bollywood! There are plenty of upcoming movies titled after their protagonist. Joginder Tuteja we list them: Prithviraj Based on the many stories of Prithviraj Chauhan’s courage, Akshay Kumar’s standout was supposed to be released in 2020. If things had gone as planned, he would have been welcome on screen on Republic Day, but the pandemic intervened. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar. Shabaash Mithu Women’s cricketing legend Mithali Raj’s life story is set to be told in the biopic, Shabaash Mithu. This will be Taapsee Pannu’s next sports film after Rashmi Rocket. Gangubai Kathiawadi Gangubai Kathiawadi is about a woman who ran an underground empire in Bombay decades ago. Alia Bhatt takes over the title role. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film will be released on February 18, in the event of a pandemic. Jayeshbhai Jordaar Photo: Courtesy of Ranveer Singh/Instagram Ranveer Singh will next be seen in a comedy, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey makes her Bollywood debut in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Bachchan Pandey Akshay Kumar plays Bachchan Pandey in an action comedy directed by Farhad Samji (Full House 4). This Tamil Hit Remake Veeram also includes Arshad Warsi. shamshera Ranbir Kapoor stars in a dacoit film named after his character, Shamshera. This period film has Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. freddy Photo: Courtesy of Alaya F/Instagram Kartik Aaryan stars as Freddy in this romantic thriller directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Alaya F will be seen opposite him. Rocket – The Nambi Effect R Madhavan plays Dr S Nambi Narayanan in this true story about the ISRO scientist who was accused of espionage before being acquitted of all charges. Madhavan also makes his directorial debut with this film. Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan returns after Hindostan thugs with Laal Singh Chaddha, the desi version of Forrest Gump. For an actor who has time and again morphed into the character he plays, we can expect a brave performance again. Kareena Kapoor keeps him company here. Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway PICTURE: Producers Nikkhil Advani and Madhu Bhojwani with Rani Mukerji. Photo: Courtesy of Emmay Entertainment/Instagram Rani Mukherji turns Mrs. Chatterjee to Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway where she takes on the Scandinavian country for custody of her children. Based on a real incident, this film by Nikkhil Advani is ready to be released. Sam Bahadur Photo: Courtesy of Vicky Kaushal/Instagram General Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army during the 1971 war. Vicky Kaushal plays military legend in Meghna Gulzar Sam Bahadur, because the general – he was later raised to the rank of field marshal after the war – was hailed by his Gorkha troops. The actor-director reunites for this patriotic film after Raazi. Govinda Naam Mera Vicky chooses a totally different area for Govinda Naam Mera. A Karan Johar production that stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar as the leading ladies, this fun ride is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Vikram Veda Photo: Courtesy of Hrithik Roshan/Instagram Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan shoot Vikram and Vedha respectively for Vikram Veda, the remake of the homonymous Tamil film. It will be an intense outing for both actors as they portray contemporary characters based on classic tales from the past. Mr and Mrs Mahi Photography: Courtesy of Rajkummar Rao / Instagram If the buzz is to be believed, Mr and Mrs Mahi is based on the love story of Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor reunite after Roohi for this feel-good movie from Dharma Productions. good luck jerry Photography: Courtesy of Janhvi Kapoor / Instagram Janhvi Kapoor has a number of upcoming movies where she plays the main character. good luck jerry is among them, and is produced by Aanand L Rai. A dark comedy crime film, this one presents Janhvi in ​​a different light than her last outing, Roohi. Mil Photography: Courtesy of Janhvi Kapoor / Instagram The Malayalam Thriller Helen is remade in Hindi with Janhvi Kapoor, and the actress is expected to do the role justice. The original had Anna Ben give a very believable performance. Original director Mathukutty Xavier returns to helm the remake, which stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Ganapath – Part 1 2022 will end with Ganapath – Part 1 where Tiger Shroff transforms Ganapath. A futuristic film with the actor playing a tapori boxer, he is currently on the court. Tiger will then move on to Rambo, another film in which he plays the title role.

