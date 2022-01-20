Sidharth Malhotra is one of the leading actors in Bollywood. He has made headlines several times as he has been linked with various Bollywood beauties. Sidharth’s alleged connections became the talk of the town. Today we bring you the list of alleged girlfriends of Sidharth. (According to Bollywood Life)

Alia Bhatt: Sidharth and Alia made their film debuts with the same film Student of the Year. They have been spotted together on several occasions but have never made their relationship official.

Jacqueline Fernandes: Sidharth and Jacqueline were in the films Brothers and A Gentleman. However, Sidharth denied dating her.

Tara Sutaria: According to reports, Sidharth and Tara were a couple. They were part of Marjaavan.

Kiara Advani: Sidharth and Kiara were seen together in Shershaah. According to reports, they are still together.

