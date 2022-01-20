Gaspard Ulliel, 37, French actor and Chanel perfume model, dies after skiing accident in the Alps

LYON, France >> French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for his appearances in advertisements for Chanel perfumes as well as his roles in film and television, died today after a skiing accident in the Alps, have announced the local authorities. He was 37 years old.

Ulliel portrayed young Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal Rising” in 2007 and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic “Saint Laurent” in 2014. He is also in the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight” and was the advertising face Chanel Bleu de Chanel men’s fragrance.

While skiing on Tuesday afternoon in the La Rosière resort, Ulliel collided with another skier on an intermediate slope after turning left, presumably to join his friends on a nearby slope, Anne Gaches said on Wednesday. , prosecutor of Savoie in Albertville, in a press release.

Preliminary findings from an inquest said “both skiers fell to the ground after the collision,” the prosecutor said. Ulliel was “immobile and unconscious when rescuers arrived”, while the other skier was unharmed, Gaches said.

La Rosière station manager Jean Regaldo told BFM television that Ulliel was not wearing a helmet when help arrived. Wearing a helmet is not compulsory on French ski slopes but is strongly recommended.

Regaldo said weather conditions were “perfect” at the time of the crash and there were no rocks in the crash area, which he described as easily accessible.

Ulliel was transported by helicopter to the Grenoble University Hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate him, she said. The actor was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Gaches said.

The actor’s agent’s office confirmed that Ulliel died on Wednesday.

Ulliel started performing at age 11, alongside famous actress Sandrine Bonnaire, and went on to win two of the biggest French cinema awards, the Césars. A dog bite on his face at the age of six left him with a characteristic scar.

He played a French revolutionary, a dying playwright, a missing World War I soldier, an aspiring serial killer, an iconic fashion designer. French President Emmanuel Macron called him “one of the embodiments of French cinema today”, and tributes poured in from colleagues and shocked fans around the world.

“On each of his film sets, he left the memory of a dedicated worker, always listening, respected by all the teams because he was respectful of everyone,” Emmanuel Macron said in a statement.

Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted a tribute that read: “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They were madly in love.”

Chanel said in a statement that it had lost its “12-year-old ambassador and a friend”.

“We were lucky to have by our side all these years a person endowed with great culture, immense talent, and unparalleled kindness. He will be greatly missed,” Chanel said.

The accident evoked memories when Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher was seriously injured in a skiing accident in 2013 in the French ski resort of Méribel, 50 kilometers (30 miles) from where Ulliel was skiing. Both were treated at the Grenoble University Hospital.

Schumacher, who was wearing a helmet, suffered serious head injuries when he fell and hit the right side of his head on a rock at the edge of a marked incline. The German motor racing legend was skiing with his teenage son during a family holiday in the Alps.

Schumacher, 53, has not been seen in public for eight years and his family have released few details about his condition since the accident. His wife, Corinna, said in a Netflix documentary last year that her husband is “different, but he’s here” and that the family, including the couple’s son Mick, now a Formula 1 driver himself , take care of him.

After Ulliel’s accident, the mountain police service at La Rosiere ski area said its staff were carrying out five or six rescues a day as the snow hardened in recent days.

In the neighboring region of Haute-Savoie, a 5-year-old girl was killed on Saturday when a skier hit her. The man was indicted for manslaughter, according to the prosecutor of Haute-Savoie, who cited excessive speed as the probable cause of the accident.

Funeral information was not immediately announced. According to French media, Ulliel is survived by a young son from his relationship with French model actress Gaelle Pietri.