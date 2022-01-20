Sanya Malhotra, asked to choose between Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, gives a funny answer | Bollywood

Sanya Malhotra, known for her cheerful personality, hilariously responded when asked to name her favorite celebrity couple. During a quick shot during a recent interview, Sanya mentioned her imaginary boyfriend in one of her replies.

Sanya provided quick responses during the interview, except when asked to pick a favorite between star couples Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in an interview, Sanya said: They are both so amazing. The only question is wrong, I will correct it. Sanya and her imaginary boyfriend or Vicky-Katrina? Vicky-Katrina.” She herself cracked as she reframed the question and the answer that followed.

Sanya had a similar reaction when asked to choose the best dancer between Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor. No, those two shouldn’t even be the options to choose from. Both are great dancers. I should have been there as an option. Sanya or Shahid? Shahid Kapoor. Sanya or Hrithik? Hrithik Roshan.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a strictly guarded wedding at Fort Barwara of the Six Senses in Rajasthan on December 9. The wedding was attended by some 120 guests, with celebrities such as Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur being part of the festivities. The couple moved into a new apartment in Juhu as neighbors of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who have been dating for a few years, will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film, Brahmastra. Alia often shares beloved posts featuring Ranbir on her Instagram.

Sanya Malhotra will co-star with Vicky in Sam Bahadur. Her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh is also in the film. Sanya was last seen in the Netflix movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar. His filmography includes the blockbuster Dangal, but also Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Ludo and Pagglait.