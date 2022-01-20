Entertainment
Moon Knight actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident | Hollywood
Actor Gaspard Ulliel, who was gearing up for the release of Moon Knight, dies at the age of 37. The incident took place following a ski accident.
Actor Gaspard Ulliel who was cast as the character of Anton Mogart in the upcoming Marvel mini-series Moon Knight died at the age of 37. The incident happened following a ski accident.
According to Deadline, the Cesar-winning actor was hospitalized on Tuesday after suffering a head injury and did not recover, the actor’s family and local agent have said. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region. Mountain police have been responding to multiple accidents in the region due to hard snow and ice on the slopes.
According to a tweet by Variety, Gaspard collided with another skier and suffered serious brain trauma. Local authorities have opened an investigation into the accident.
As soon as the news came to light, people started reacting to it. One person tweeted, Man, finally gets on a series the whole world is gonna see and tragedy strikes. Really unfortunate that hell never get to see the fruits of his labour. Another one said, This is awful. As an avid skier this is the worst nightmare. Ill keep his family and friends in my thoughts White heart RIP.
Gaspard is best known for portraying the young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising, fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic Saint Laurent and as the face of the Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel.
He was nominated for a Cesar Award for Most Promising Actor in 2002 and 2003. In 2004 he won that award for his role in A Very Long Engagement, which co-starred Audrey Tautou. In 2017, he won the Cesar Award for Best Actor for his role in Xavier Dolan’s It’s Only the End of the World.
Read More: Spider-Man No Way Home review: Marvel, Tom Holland’s Spidey-show offers never a dull moment, but rarely a great one
Moon Knight also stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. Gaspard Ulliel was father to s son with French model and singer Gaelle Pietri.
