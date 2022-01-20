Billboard Receives 12 LA Press Club Nominations – Billboard





On Wednesday, January 19, the Los Angeles Press Club announced the nominations for the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, where Billboard got 12 nods. The LA Press Club’s 14th Annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards is “a national competition for arts and entertainment journalists, photographers, editors and critics across the country, including foreign journalists,” according to its categories and its rules. page. All published works that were considered for nominations were published between July 2020 and June 2021. In the creative/performing arts (over 1,000 words) and business, music/drama/performing arts categories, BillboardFeatured Editor Rebecca Milzoff received nominations for the November 2020 “Making a Movement” cover story about famed choreographer JaQuel Knight. In the celebrity category (over 1,000 words) as well as diversity in the entertainment industry, print, Billboard Contributor Mitchell Kuga received nominations for the 2021 “Call Her By Her Name” Pride cover story on Rina Sawayama alongside Managing Editor, West Coast/Nashville Melinda Newman for the “Dreamer-in” cover story -Chief” 2020 Country Power Players on Dolly Parton. Parton’s cover photos tagged senior cinematographer Jenny Sargent, former executive photo and video director for Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter Jennifer Laski and photographer Miller Mobley wink in the field of portrait photography. Sargent received a solo nod in the photo category of the April 2021 Doja Cat cover story, with the cover photo itself going to Sargent, photo editor Samantha Xu, creative director Alexis Cook and photographer Ramona Rosales a nomination in the cover category. Billboard had two photo essay nominations for the cover of Sawayama (Sargent and photographer Zoe McConnell) and the cover of The Weeknd 2021 Change Agents (Sargent, Xu and photographer Micaiah Carter). Milzoff along with editors Nolan Feeney and Lyndsey Havens scored a wink in the entertainment publication – magazine or supplement for “The Number 1”. the Billboard the entire staff has been recognized in the area of ​​entertainment websites for Billboard.com. See all the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards finalists here.

