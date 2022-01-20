Entertainment
love yourself more than your job
I love when my achievements make others happy: like when I did well on the midterm exam, I studied hard last semester and my teacher praised my performance, or when a friend of mine m said I should ask for a promotion and got it. These are things I was doing apparently for myself, but I cared more about how people around me reacted to what I was doing than actually doing these things.
I desperately want to be good enough, even if nothing I do ever feels good enough. But when I’m doing my best, the little moments when others recognize my efforts give me just enough joy to keep going. Conversely, I think my worst fear is probably disappointing others.
In journalism, connecting with your readers and listeners is important. But it can also be a double-edged sword for people, like me, behind the work. If people don’t like what you do, if you don’t have enough listeners, or if you don’t reach a certain benchmark, it can have a profound impact on how you feel about your work. .
In podcasting, this is all the more true. Last year, I let my fear of losing a show take over my life. I erased the boundaries between my professional and personal life. I took extra shifts to make people around me happy. These are people who care about me; If they had known I had cried offering to cover for them, I know they would have been upset and rightly so. There was no good reason for me to feel obligated to do so. But I felt like if I worked harder, I could make the show better, and then I could keep working on it.
Mom, if I take a break, I could lose one of the only things I love to do, I cried on the phone. It’s the worst I’ve ever felt. I was desperate to continue working on the show with the people I loved while trying to pass my midterms. Everything was getting out of control. I felt like I was letting everyone and everything down at the same time.
Hope, she said, it sounds like you like the show more than yourself.
Sure enough, halfway through my semester of overwork and isolation, my friends realized what was going on and forced me to take a step back. I found that taking better care of myself made the show better.
I realized that for me there is an element of shame that acts as a barrier to taking care of myself. I have internalized the idea that I don’t deserve a rest that if I don’t work constantly I don’t live up to the expectations others have of me. But I’m learning that those things aren’t true: success is subjective. I don’t want to fail but I don’t want to succeed if it means destroying my personality in the process.
Reflecting on this fall situation, I think there are a lot of things that should have been handled differently. For starters, I shouldn’t have felt like asking for a breather would mean risking the end of a project that was so close to my heart. We need to allow more grace and flexibility in our workspaces for the simple reason that we are human.
I know I’m not the only person at Princeton who pushes herself to the edge of success to make other people happy. And me to know, intellectually, that I am more than the things I do. But in a world where what you do and who you are on a piece of paper seems to trump everything else, that’s hard to remember. I’m not done learning this yet, and I’m sure there will be times this semester when my friends will send me this piece to remind me of my own lessons. I hope recognizing my own tendencies will be a step towards more sustainable work.
The bottom line is that I really love my job, but the job and my love for it are more than the stories I can tell. Mostly it’s about the people I cover the stories with. I know the way to make them happier is not to work so hard that I hurt myself. Instead, it’s to take care of me and create an environment where they feel cared for so we can work together.
Hope Perry is the editor of The Prince Podcasts which has covered USG, COVID-19 university politics and American politics. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @hopemperry. This piece reflects the authors views alone.
