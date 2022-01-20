Ali Fazal shares insight into a religious journey while filming Hollywood movie Kandahar: To Medina and then Mecca

Ali Fazal is here to make India proud with his glorious performances in Hollywood. The actor recently wrapped filming for his next project, Kandahar. Throughout his filming journey, the actor made sure to engage his audience in the process by sharing glimpses of his work. To end his filming schedule on a religious note, he traveled to Mecca and Medina and shared a beautiful message that gave us a better understanding of what an absolutely magnificent soul Ali is.

In the reel downloaded by the Actor of “Furious 7”, he recorded a 360 degree of the beautiful place through his eyes. Alongside, he wrote, “To Medina and then to Makkah! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed I think in many ways. I like to think at least. This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss doesn’t heal me.. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But I prayed or prayed for everyone around me. Family, friends and all the people who need love. There’s too much of it. And guess what? There’s still more love to give and to receive. So hold on tight.. I just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all atheists.. think about this great meditation that won’t go wrong. Too many energies involved. Too many. gaana sahi lagayaa hai kuchh bhi bolo.”

Kandahar is an action-packed film directed by Ric Roman Waugh and inspired by the real-life experiences of a retired military intelligence officer in Afghanistan. Ali Fazal will also be seen on the big screen in Death on the Nile which is set to be released on February 11, 2022. Kenneth Branagh will direct this film, marking it as Fazal’s second collaboration with Gal Gadot following Fast and Furious 7.

