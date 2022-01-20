Exhibitions for January 20 | Arts





Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibits on screen or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Articles must be received by noon Friday for next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a phone number the public can call with questions. Send your information to [email protected] The Arts Center in Orange: “Sea Summit Sky”, the new paintings by Ramey Campbell, can be seen in the Morin gallery until Saturday. arts center orange.com. (540) 672-7311. The Bridge Initiative for Progressive Arts: “Parasitic Plasticity” includes artwork by 2021 Collaborative Residents Margaret Kim, Miriam Tobias, and Jum Jirapan. Exhibition visible by appointment throughout the month of January. the bridgepai.org. Cville Cooperative Arts Gallery: The Studio Sale is presented throughout the month of January. Open to the public from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500. People also read… The Belvedere Center: “Virginia’s Natural Public Lands,” photographs by Ben Greenberg, will be on display through February 25. There will be a reception and walking tour of the photographs on Thursday and a class presentation on January 18. Masks strongly recommended. thecentercville.org. (434) 974-7756. Chroma projects: The gallery will be closed for the month of January. [email protected] chromaprojects.com. The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: In accordance with UVa guidelines, masks are mandatory indoors, regardless of vaccination status. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu. The Studio IX Gallery: The series of Prolyfyck exhibitions continues in January with the art of Marley Nichelle benefiting Prolyfyck Run Crew. studioix.co. Wearing a face covering is mandatory at the entrance to the building and at all times in the gallery. (434) 242-0905. Highland by James Monroe: Interior spaces have reopened for the first time since March 2020. Look for the newly interpreted interior spaces in Highland’s premier home. The exhibit content creates an inclusive story of Monroe’s life and career that includes slaves, Monroe’s family, and other historical figures as important elements of the site’s history. highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets/. Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection opened the first part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists”, tracing the movement of Papunya Tula artists from 1971 to the mid-1990s. It can be seen until February 27. The second part, celebrating the role of female artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, will be open from March 17, 2022 to February 26, 2023. “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” is on view until until June 19. Tours have resumed and will be led free of charge by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. your reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234. The mirror: Arts from Underground classes will begin with art making from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8-10 p.m. for $25 per person. The IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major extension to its immersive art museum, which opened in January 2020, featuring works by 12 new and returning artists. Multimedia creatures by Joe Vena, video projections by Aaron Farrington and a multicolored bar designed by River Hawkins. Check out new works by tech artist Jeff Dobrow and gnome house designer Katarzyna Borek. The Caterpillar Tunnel features multimedia artwork by artist-in-residence Samantha Ashkani. The entrance features a curio shop by Marc Boston and Adrienne Oliver and assembled by new Curiosities Coordinator Ella Caplin. Mad Traveler’s Treehouse features artwork by John Snell and lead artist Kathryn Wingate. Hours of operation are 4-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15, $12 for ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and under. ixartpark.org. McGuffey Center for the Arts: “Connections: Possibilities/Impossibilities” by Susan Patrick is in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery. The 2022 New Members Exhibit on the first floor features works by Andrea Trimble, Miriam Tobias, Rob deBara, Mike Powers, Anna Fox Ryan, Stuart Howe, Jill Averitt, Sam Fisher, Shandoah Goldman, S. Dawn Hanson, Alan Box Levine, Benita Mayo and Karen Pope. “Skywatch” is in the Associates Gallery. All exhibitions are visible until January 30. mcguffeyartcenter.com. Nichols Gallery: Gallery Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and by appointment or randomly. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565. Northside Library: Acrylic paintings by Jane Matthews will be featured on the art wall until January 31. Photographs of Bill Shaw can be seen in the silent study room until Saturday. 705 W. Rio Road. jmrl.org. Piedmont Square: Photographs, oils, pastels and multimedia works by bozART members Randy Baskerville, Sara Gondwe, Julia Lesnichy, Brita Lineburger, Craig Lineburger and Andy Stafford can be seen in the second floor hallway at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet until March 31. All works are for sale. Piedmont Community College in Virginia: “These Memories Can’t Wait: Beryl Solla” will be on display from February 4 to March 26 in the North and South Galleries of the PVCC Gallery. An opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on February 4. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362. Random Row Brewery: Photographer Cassidy Girvin is the featured artist for January and February at 608 A Preston Ave. Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Student Sketches, Paintings, Projects, Pixels”, works by students in the Nelson County High School Art Class and Art Club. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100. Second Street Gallery: “Inside the Artist’s Studio” in the Main Gallery and “The Third Spirit” in the Dové Gallery will be on view until Friday. secondstreetgallery.org. Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming in the Virtual Contemporary Art Gallery. Broadcast instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/. The Eyes of the World: Dean Dass’ “Signs of the Day” has been extended through January 31. A previously announced closing reception has been cancelled. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email [email protected] Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622. Charlottesville Unitarian Universalist Congregation: Shirley Paul is January’s Featured Artist and her work can be viewed from 10 am to 2 pm daily except Saturdays. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

