This Bollywood Song Tops Ormax Media’s Top 5 Songs List Of 2021

Ormax Media has released a list of the top 5 songs of the last year. A Shershah song by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has been added to the list. Other than that, a song

filmed on Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan is also on the list. The list also includes super sit songs from Hardy Sandhu, Palak Tiwari and Badshah. Let’s take a look at this list.

The song Raatan Lambiyan by Sidharth and Kiara from the movie Shershah tops the list. This is a beautifully sung romantic number by Jubin Nautiyan and Asees Kaur. The music for the film was composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The song Chaka Chak by Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Arangi Re by Sara Ali Khan is number two. This song was filmed on Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Shreya Ghoshal sang this song and it was composed by AR Rahman. This dance number was choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

In third place is Srivalli’s Hindi version of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-featuring Pushpa: The Rise. This beautiful song was sung by Javed Ali.

Along with Srialli, other songs from the film also became very popular. The film has also received a good response so far.

Badshah’s song Jugnu is fourth on this list. Along with Badshah, Nikhita Gandhi sang this song. Hiten provided the music, while Badshah wrote the lyrics.

In fifth position is Bijlee Bijlee, which featured Palak Tiwari and Hardy Sandhu. It was sung by Hardy Sandhu, while the music is by B Praak.

