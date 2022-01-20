Interesting! RJ Anmol recounts his encounters with Bollywood actor Amrita

Bombay: Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, who have been married for more than six years, in a secret wedding in 2016, are seen talking about their dating on their headline-making YouTube channel. Interestingly, in the recent video, Anmol was seen talking about his insecurities while dating the Vivah actress.

It all started after Amrita said her co-star girlfriends weren’t safe with her presence. I experienced that whenever I was on sets, my co-star girlfriends, who were heroines themselves, were very, very insecure, she added.

To that, answered Anmol, I can understand the reason for their insecurity. Because their (respective) friends were filming with a very beautiful girl. Furthermore, he also revealed how Amritas’ habit of not responding to his messages while on set, even during lunch breaks, often made him insecure.

I never kept it in me. I opted for communication. I spoke to Amrita. I said Yaar, when you don’t reply to my messages, my heart starts racing”. And one more thing, nobody knew about our affair. So all those people on her sets thought she was single. No boyfriend. So my insecurity increased 10 times, Anmol said in the video.

As of now, Amrita and Anmol lead a happy married life. Indeed, they had also welcomed their first child Veer in November 2020.

