“Playing is always a dirty game”

For actress Romola Garai, everything changed when she landed her dream role in 2004 Havana nights, the sequel to the 80s classic dirty dance. At 17, she played the lead role of Katey Miller in her first big hit role. But the experience was so terrible that she left Hollywood soon after (besides acting) and went back to college. In a 2017 interview, Garai described the production as a cesspool of gruesome misogyny. She was weighed daily and a dietitian was assigned to ensure she remained underweight.

If that was what fame looked like, Garai didn’t want it. It’s like so many actresses go on a diet their whole lives, she says, now 39 and zooming in from her London home. When I talk about my experience on this movie, there are so many women I know and they’re really confused: But that’s standard! Why weren’t you already on a diet? What were you doing eating all those potatoes? !

“so many actresses are on a diet all their lives”

It all depends on your individual relationship with your body and what you’re comfortable with and for some reason I don’t know if that was my background or my personality or whatever I knew I didn’t I would never feel happy that way.

Fast forward to 2022, and in the years since she gave Tinseltown the major, Garai has had a successful career while playing by her own rules. She then starred in acclaimed films like Atonement and suffragette and racked up BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for Time, Emma and The crimson petal and the white.

Now she’s just happy to be known as one of Britain’s most trusted actresses, while upholding the beliefs of a passionate feminist with fearlessness when it comes to standing up for what’s right.

I love food, it’s a big part of life and I feel very comfortable in my body, she says. But I don’t like to sell my body and consider it as a commodity. That’s not how I feel happy. But there are many, many women who don’t care and don’t see it as a violation of their freedom to have to weigh 120 pounds. It’s just taken as a fact of life: if you want to be a movie star, that’s what you have to weigh. I wasn’t up for that. I mean, I really like potatoes, she laughs.

gArais’ next move, unsurprisingly, is his boldest yet. Two decades into an established career, she wrote and directed her first feminist horror feature titled Amulet. It targets men who use their powers to abuse women. I wrote the movie around the start of #MeToo, she says. It is an act of karmic calculation.

Set in a haunted house, Amulet follows Tomaz, a former soldier with a dark past (God’s countrys Alec Secareanu) who stays with Magda (Blade Runner 2049s Carla Juri) when introduced by local nun Sister Claire, played by Imelda Staunton. Tomaz suspects something is wrong and ventures into the attic where he discovers an evil creature. What follows is a brilliantly surreal and downright terrifying exploration of the female experience at the hands of men via the abuse of power and the male gaze.

Unfortunately, it seems Amulet could also have been marked by another of Garais’ bad experiences in the industry. The 18-year-old was asked to come to Harvey Weinstein’s room at the Savoy Hotel, London, for an interview. The now disgraced producer wore nothing but a dressing gown. Garai later said she felt violated and it was an abuse of power. She was one of the first to publicly denounce Weinstein and his behavior. In 2020, the former movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the rape of several women. It was considered a defining moment for the #MeToo movement.

“I never want to turn away from the things I believe in”

I never, ever want to shy away from standing up for the things I vehemently believe in, Garai said of his decision to speak out at the time. But now I don’t think about it anymore because I feel like sometimes it becomes the only thing about me. The incident itself was not something important to me in my life. I think I feel angry about it and it’s symptomatic of a real problem in the industry, but what happened to me is not what happened to others. It was important for me to [stand up] and say: Yes, the guy was a pervert.

After the verdict, does Garai think things have gotten better for women in film? I think at the level at which I work and with the collaborators that I have, people take this very seriously. I think the people I work with don’t employ enough women [previously]. I was not, at any time in my career, working in a very abusive environment, but I think there are parts of the industry where I don’t know if that has really changed.

I don’t know if there’s a potential version of the future where there aren’t a lot of people who think actresses are prostitutes. That women who enter the industry do so by trading on their appearance then deserve what happens to them. It’s always a dirty game.

Since speaking out, Garai has chosen to channel that anger into her work. Amulet was inspired by movies like David Cronenbergs FlyGuillaume DelToros Pan’s Labyrinth and Jennifer Kent The Babadook. Horror, Garai thought, was a genre in which she could take more risks.

She says the creation of Tomaz is a good example of this. For years as an actress, I read a lot of scripts where there was a movement to portray more sexual violence, especially women’s experience of sexual violence on screen. But often the male characters were still very much altered. They’re freaks, they’re not part of normal society, and that’s obviously not the case with many male sexual predators. It is actually the men who want to protect women, who worship and hold women up on a pedestal, who are sometimes the greatest threat to them. When women behave like they normally do, they destroy their perfect ideal and that really threatens some men. And these men can be ordinary men.

Tomaz is one of those men: he is portrayed as an ordinary, educated, kind boy from an early age before he is revealed as a rapist. During a recent unspecified European war, he attacked a woman and Garai reveals this via progressive clues.

It’s very difficult psychologically for men to be told that their whole sexual behavior, the whole basis of how they relate to, see and think about women, is wrong, Garai says. Tomaz has offended Magda from the very beginning. His need to take care of her is entirely within himself. His need to make her vulnerable is to make him feel good.

“I hope some people feel angry watching ‘Amulet'”

I hope some people will feel angry watching the movie. I hope people feel provoked and disgusted. I’m hoping for arguments on the way back after people see it.

HHorror is a genre where female filmmakers are flourishing right now. The aforementioned Jennifer Kent, Julia Ducournau (Titanium) and Nia Da Costa (candy man) are all requested. What does Garai think about gender that empowers women? I think there’s a boring, pragmatic answer, she says, which is that it’s just easier to make these kinds of films when you’re a first-time filmmaker. People will go to the movies to see them, so more people are willing to let you take risks.

But there is also a more subtle and interesting answer, which is that there were almost no women working in [the horror] space and it had become a huge embarrassment, I think there was a thoughtful effort to correct that and as it always is whenever people say to themselves why don’t we have women ? There were already plenty of women there, and they were finally being offered some long-awaited opportunities.

While women may have more opportunities, there are still issues for many on set. Mothers, says Garai, are unfairly penalized by the system. She is an activist for Parents and Guardians in the Performing Arts, an organization that fights against discriminatory work practices against parents and carers in the workplace. Filming is not compatible with family life, she says. It’s a very common thing for me to go to work and see women and men in tears all the time because they can’t see their children. It’s not true.

Her impressive audience Garai speak with such conviction about the treatment of women in film. In an industry where they have historically been silenced, Garai is a powerful voice. It makes no sense when it comes to ownership of her body, her mental well-being, and her rights as a woman. Her fearlessness in standing up for what is right is both inspiring to watch and, of course, much needed in a time when women still struggle to have their voices heard.

Although she may have been discouraged from turning down inappropriate roles following her Havana nights experience, that decision paid off: it led to the roles she always wanted to play and the movies she always wanted to do. In my late twenties, I was doing work that I really loved and felt really proud of, she says, before launching a long list of projects she has enjoyed both before and Behind the camera.

Indeed, Garai is happiest balancing a career where she can write, perform and direct. It gives her a little better balance with family life, which is important because she has a lot to do at the moment. There are several new jobs in the pipeline more horror, sci-fi, period dramas and even comedy. But, as you might expect, big budget blockbusters won’t be on the agenda. There are so many downsides to [those films], she says. I want [do] unique and original and, I hope, distinctive projects. I really want to invest myself in the realization of works that are really close to my heart. That’s what matters most to me.

Garai doesn’t want or need fame and is blazing an alternative path for women in the industry. You do not have to be a passenger on your own trip. You can follow your own rules and still succeed. She is living proof of that.

‘Amulet’, Romola Garai’s directorial debut, hits UK cinemas from January 28