Report: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may miss Prince Philips memorial for security reasons





The royal family might not meet prince harry and Meghan Markleher newborn daughter, Lilibet, at Prince Philips’ memorial service this spring after all. The Duke of Sussex has asked the UK government for the past two years for extra security for his family when they visit the country, even offering to pay for it himself. And if it is not granted before the memorial in a few months, a source tells page 6 that they might not go there at all. The Royal Family’s legal representative says Harry cannot return home as it is too dangerous, although he wants to introduce his family to his baby girl and let them spend time with his 2-year-old son, Archie. The couple have not announced any official plans to attend the memorial service, but believe they plan to make an appearance. Meghan has not returned to the UK since officially stepping down as a senior royal in January 2020. Harry and Meghan currently employ their own security firm in America, but due to a decision by the UK Home Office last year, their US security team has no jurisdiction or access to intelligence information. British needed to keep them safe, forcing them to hire additional local protection. If Harry leaves, he will want security for himself and his family. If and when he decides to return to the UK, he needs security, a source told the outlet. On Sunday, Dukes’ representatives also released A declaration claiming the royal has petitioned the UK government twice to allow them to pay for their own police security during the visit so as not to tax the UK taxpayer. He also requested a judicial review of the case in September 2021 to challenge the decision-making behind the security procedures, but both of his requests were denied. The royal family’s legal team say extra protection is a necessity as his family has been the subject of well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats. They added that his safety had been compromised due to the lack of police protection when he last visited the UK in July for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue. The statement also pointed out that, as is widely known, other individuals who have left public service and are at inherent risk of threat are provided with police protection at no cost to them. In conclusion, the UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, the personal risk is too great. Prince Harry hopes his petition, after nearly two years of advocacy for safety in the UK, will resolve this situation. More great stories from vanity lounge Camilla: the controversial figure who could become queen

Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict is in question

Caitrona Balfes Celtic Conquest, De Foreigner at Belfast

Can a new perfume revive eroticism?

The Queen mourns two of her ladies-in-waiting

21 wardrobe winners inspired by And just like that

The Life and Death of Rosanne Boyland, A Capitol Riot

From archive: Princesses behave badly

Sign up to The Buyline to receive a curated list of fashion, book and beauty shopping in a weekly newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2022/01/prince-harry-meghan-markle-might-skip-prince-philip-memorial-security-concerns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos