Karisma Tanna is one of the beauties of Hindi cinema. She is known for her glamorous roles and social media and now she is in the news for her marriage.

The news is that Karisma is ready to marry a Mumbai-based businessman named Varun Bangera. The wedding will take place on February 5 in Gujarati and South Indian styles.

It is said that Karishma, who plans all the rituals, organizes a South Indian look for a post-wedding function. I wish her a happy marriage.

Items you may be interested in:


Ad: Teluguruchi – Learn.. Cook.. Enjoy Tasty Food