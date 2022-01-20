Public Safety Agencies Bolster Their K-9 Units | News | Daily Sun Villages

Two local law enforcement agencies recognize the value of expanding their canine abilities. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office recently sent its two therapy K-9s to an advanced training program, and the Lady Lake Police Department will soon receive a new vehicle and a new K-9 dog. LCSO Therapy K-9s, Eve, a French Bulldog, and Mia, an English Bulldog, recently completed therapy dog ​​training for law enforcement and multidisciplinary crimes against children at Paws & Stripes College by through the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, said Cpl. Robert Bedgood, commanding officer of the therapy dog ​​team. This makes Eve an Advanced Therapy Dog and Mia a United K9s Distinguished Therapy Dog, Bedgood said. With these advanced titles, dogs are better equipped to calm a person in distress by lowering that person’s blood pressure and heart rate and increasing their cognitive thinking. This allows law enforcement to get better information from people under high stress, Bedgood said.

Another K-9 therapy, Jetty, a black lab, and manager Erica Stamborski received the same type of training at a different location, Bedgood said.

K-9 therapies are becoming increasingly popular with law enforcement across the state. Dogs work with victims, children, the elderly and more, and also provide necessary support to human agents.

Eve and Mia earned their titles by completing a number of successful visits to places such as the sheriff’s office or a school, Bedgood said.

When encountering a stranger, dogs must sit next to the handler in the heel position and may not jump on the stranger or pull on the leash while the stranger is petting them.

Their training also requires dogs to walk around and make different turns without verbal commands, stay focused on other animals and distractions, be left with a stranger, and be present when interviewing a child. These tests show whether K-9s can work in a courtroom, interact safely with children and follow commands, Bedgood said.

Mia and Eve also had to meet several criteria through the American Kennel Club, such as being certified or registered through AKC and completing another minimum number of visits, Bedgood said.

It’s to show that we’re doing what we’re supposed to do and handling them like our other dogs, he said. They all have to go through certification. So if we’re going to be using the dogs with kids and other people, we want to make sure they have all their stuff too.

The state does not require K-9s to undergo this type of additional training, but the training gives the dogs more skills to deal with vulnerable people, Bedgood said.

There’s nothing in the law that says we have to do anything, Bedgood said. But when I created the program here, I wanted to make sure we had all our ducks online so we could get all the tests we needed with the dogs.

On one of the practice days, they ended up at the Ron Jon Surf Shop in Cocoa Beach, and Mia and Eve had to go up and down the stairs, use the elevator and meet people in the store, Bedgood said. .

Mia and Bedgood even had a one-on-one with a young woman who had just lost her English bulldog.

It’s amazing to see people’s reactions, Bedgood said. They thank you for holding the end of the leash, but the dog does all the work.

As the LCSO dogs learn new skills, the Lady Lake Police Department will soon receive an additional K-9 and a vehicle to transport him.

At the January 3 Commission meeting in Lady Lake, Commissioners approved a donation that will fund the purchase of a fully equipped SUV for K-9 use and a K-9 trained follower that will help recover people who get lost or wander.

The Moritz Foundation, an organization started by a local resident, offered the donation, Lt. Nelson Vargas said.

The new K-9, with the added tracking capabilities, will greatly help the Lady Lake Police Department locate lost children or those with dementia or Alzheimer’s-related symptoms who have wandered from their homes. , Vargas said.

The new K-9 will join Lux, a dog trained in narcotics detection, Vargas said. Having the extra dog means the patrol unit will have access to a K-9 seven days a week, Deputy Chief Jason Brough said during the commission meeting.

The department will select and purchase a K-9 and a vehicle after receiving the donation, Vargas said.

