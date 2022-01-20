Arbaaz-Malaika to Aamir-Kiran: Couples Who Remain Cordial After Divorce





Not all marriages should end in bitterness and hatred, and our Bollywood celebrities have proven that often! Even though the love between the two may fade, the respect and understanding they have for each other still remains the same. We have seen many who remain good friends and maintain a cordial relationship even after parting ways with their partner. Now take a look at ex-Bollywood couples who remained cordial even after separation and proved that divorce is just the end of their marriage not their friendship. Bollywood couples who remain cordial after divorce: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Last year, Aamir and his wife Kiran shocked the Bollywood industry and their fans when they announced they were divorcing after being married for 15 years. They even released an official statement. Kiran and Aamir met on the sets of Lagaan where Kiran was the film’s assistant director. They dated for several years and married in 2005 in a private wedding ceremony. In 2011, they announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Arbaaz married Malaika in 1998, later in 2002 they welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan. In 2016, the couple announced their separation, which came as a shock to their fans. They officially divorced on May 11, 2017. However, the two continue to share a cordial relationship and co-parent their son Arhaan. Currently, Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan In 2000, Roshan married Sussanne in a private ceremony in Bangalore. They later broke many hearts when they decided to go their separate ways after being married for 14 years. They separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalized in November 2014. They even share a friendly relationship after the divorce. During the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, Sussanne temporarily moved into Hrithik’s house to stay near their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani Farhan married Adhuna in 2000, after being in a relationship with her for 3 years. They first met while filming his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, which also marked Bhabani’s debut as a Bollywood hairstylist. The couple have two daughters named Shakya and Akira. They divorced after 16 years of marriage to each other. Their divorce was finalized on April 24, 2017. They remained cordial with each other. Currently, Farhan is dating Shibani Dandekar. Meanwhile, Adhuna is dating Nicolo Morea, Dino Morea’s older brother. Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin Anurag got married to Kalki Koechlin in 2011, whom he first met while making Dev D. But, the two decided to end their marriage after 4 years together. After their divorce, Kalki and Anurag share a cordial relationship. Meanwhile, Kalki is in a relationship with Guy Hershberg, an Israeli musician, they even welcomed their first child, a daughter, Sappho in 2020. Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma Ranvir and Konkana started dating in 2007. The couple married on September 3, 2010 in a private ceremony and later in 2011 Konkana gave birth to her first child, Haroon. They still remain friends and share custody of their son. The duo even worked together after they split when Konkona directed Ranvir for his debut film, A Death In The Gunj, in 2017. READ ALSO : Delhi Crime S2 to Finding Anamika: Next web series we can’t wait to watch in 2022



