Kathy Griffin Opens Up About Hollywood Exile After Donald Trump Mask Photo: ‘I’ve Been Erased’

For Kathy Griffinhis slow return to Hollywood was more of a resurrection than a comeback.

Griffin, who was the subject of many reviews in 2017 after holding a mask of former President Donald Trump covered in blood-red ketchup, said his alienation from the entertainment industry went beyond cancel culture disapproval.

“I haven’t been canceled,” Griffin said in an interview with The New York Times released Wednesday. “I have been erased.”

Griffin told the publication that she believes she was blacklisted because she is a middle-aged woman who does not have a major agency, movie studio or television network invested in. his career resurgence.

Even before the Trump mask controversy, the Emmy winner said her hard-nosed nature as a public figure made it difficult to garner support from the industry’s top brass. “Honestly, I never wanted to make enemies,” Griffin said. “But I keep making enemies.”

Kathy Griffin reveals lung cancer diagnosis, drug addiction and ‘obsessive’ suicidal thoughts

Comedian/actress Kathy Griffin attends the Grand Opening of Paula Abdul’s Flamingo Las Vegas Residency ‘Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl’ at Cromwell Las Vegas on October 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fund: Kathy Griffin says she doesn’t regret Trump photo despite backlash and death threats

Griffin also revealed that in 2016, a request for a pay rise led to her being heard by the head of a major news network.

The comedian was set to host CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve special with news anchor Anderson Cooper. But when Griffin reached out to CNN president Jeff Zucker and asked for more money, saying she was putting more prep work into the special than Cooper, Zuker “started yelling at me,” he said. she stated.

“He literally said something like, ‘Who do you think you’re calling here asking for a raise? ” recalls Griffon. “And then something took me, and I just lost it. I just started screaming: I’m Kathy (expletive) Griffin, Jeff, that’s who I am.”

“I would definitely feel a lot more comfortable showing up if I got paid the way I deserve,” Griffin told Zucker at the time.

The story continues

After being fired, Griffin said she was rehired after calling Zucker and asking to get the hosting gig back, though her salary was cut 20% (initially she was to be paid $80,000 per contract ).

Now, Andy Cohen hosts CNN’s New Year’s Eve special alongside Cooper. About Cohen’s takeover, Griffin said she was still angry. “He’s a guy who I think kind of wanted to be me,” she said. “And now he’s halfway there.”

Anderson Cooper, left, and Andy Cohen, seen here in a photo promoting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special, were back this year for a very different celebration of Times Square due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.

‘You shall not summon me’: Dave Chappelle on engaging with the trans community; fired Netflix employee speaks

In Wednesday’s interview, Griffin also alluded to the role that gendered double standards have played in her prickly public perception, citing controversial male celebrities including the comedian. Dave ChappelleCNN commentator Jeffrey Toobin and star “Succession” Jeremy Strong.

“When you’re an artist known to be ‘difficult’ and you’re a man, they write New York profiles about you, and then Aaron Sorkin writes an open letter of support,” Griffin said, referring to Strong, whose serious approach to acting was recently highlighted in a New York profile. “But when you’re ‘difficult’ and you’re a woman, they call you a pain”

Related: The problem with Jeffrey Toobin’s apology

After weathering the storms of her professional and personal life Griffin had part of his left lung surgically removed last August Following a cancer diagnosis, the former ‘Suddenly Susan’ star said she’s looking forward to reclaiming her place in the stand-up world.

“I just want to start making people laugh again,” Griffin said, which appeared recently in the HBO Max crime comedy-drama “Search Party” this month. “More than anything else, this is what was stolen from me.”

Following: Kathy Griffin laughs at husband’s medical scare in video update after lung surgery

Contributor: Jenna Ryu

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kathy Griffin talks Andy Cohen, Donald Trump, more in new interview