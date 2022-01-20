Wordle is a deceptively easy game for exhausted pandemic shutdowns

wordle, the new trendy daily pun, is minimalist in design. The game is a website, not an app. It’s updated nightly at 7 p.m. EST with a new word puzzle, with only one available at a time. Players get six attempts to guess the correct word, and the site makes it easy to share the results on social media.

This combination of simplicity and sharing seems to have made Wordle an unexpected viral hit in recent weeks: when was the last time a game that wasn’t designed for an app or platform took over Internet ?

Created by New York developer Josh Wardle as a two-person pandemic game, the game took off organically after launching in October. After noticing people were sharing their results using a stylized emoji grid to indicate their progress, Wardle added the feature within the game itself, creating a unique, spoiler-free way for fans to share their daily Wordle result without spoiling the Word of the Day for someone else. (And woe to you if you do!) The game is born spin off in all varieties, elaborated reverse engineering effortsand a wave of short time copy apps which drew scorn for not matching the charm of the originals.

Wordle’s viral catch cottage industry is also quite unprecedented for a game of its size and novelty. As it grew in popularity, especially during the long winter holidays, Wordle gained in meaning. Played together, but also played alone, thought Molly Roberts. for The Washington Post, speculating that Wordles’ isolated connectivity makes it the perfect game right now. Wordle is a love story, gushed the New York Times, explaining that the designer originally created the game for his partner. (For his part, Wardle had a much more humble view: It’s just a fun game, he told The Times.)

At Vox, we were no strangers to Wordle’s delights, but we also wondered what it all meant. Given what appears to be a recent revaluation episodic media, Office at The Underground Railroadit looks like Wordles’ popularity might be converging with a broader trend in everyday connectivity looking for a low-key, modern equivalent to the legendary water cooler discussion.

Depending on who you believe, the idea of ​​a single buzzy TV show with the ability to unite us all around a busy water cooler at work ended between 2013 and 2019, roughly between the rise of netflix and binge-watching and the end of game of thrones. This concept elides the fact that water coolers all but died out in the 90s, not to mention that the viewing frenzy has been around since at least the mid-2000s.

But in this age of isolation, remote jobs and social distancing, could the idea of ​​the water cooler have anything? Does the desire for connection fuel the audience’s desire to, say, tweet about the latest episode of yellow jackets and also share their daily Wordle guesses?

Katie Pearce is an associate professor of communications at the University of Washington. She has studied the role of social media in everything from state-sponsored trolling to boom in mobile games during the pandemic. She is also a huge Wordle fan. Its poor social work, she told me. Wordle is interesting because it has such low barriers to play that you just need to open a website, you don’t need to create an account. And sharing the result is quite simple.

Pearce speculated that Wordles delayed gratification and forced waiting made the game more desirable and possibly gave people a greater sense of accomplishment for nailing the word of the day. I don’t share when I fail Wordle, including this morning, she said. But when I’m fine on a Wordle, my sharing signals that I’m part of the wider intellectual Wordle community.

For Pearce, something like Wordle differs from episodic television because in the case of episodic television, the pressure is always to binge to be part of the conversation as soon as possible. After all, as she noted, yellow jackets became particularly lively after families like hers had the chance to catch up over the holidays. And she pointed to a similar effect with Netflix’s runaway success. squid gamewhere there was pressure to watch it quickly, in order to avoid spoilers.

Pearce also points out that while social media is always performative, what was happening with those daily reactions on our feed changes depending on the medium. When you share your Wordle results, you also demonstrate that you engaged in semi-intellectual activity, she noted. She says all her teacher friends share their Wordle results.

With a word-of-mouth TV show, however, what was happening may be a mix of status and stamina. There are people who like to be on the frontlines of pop culture and sometimes like to demonstrate that they are early adopters, Pearce noted. For those people, discussing a show like yellow jackets, which airs on Showtime and hasn’t gone completely mainstream, perhaps more to demonstrate that you’re part of the crowd, watching the niche but still cerebral show before it hits the Facebook crowd.

As for stamina: looking at it, you also say I can withstand gore, Pearce added.

Ok, so maybe the water cooler theory isn’t totally applicable to Wordle. Still, there’s something about the idea that Wordle represents some sort of low-maintenance way to replicate that kind of social experience.

More intensive social experiences are harder to come by right now, Pearce told me. And would we want them even if we had them? People just miss [the] bandwidth to interact.

So, Wordle: a simple, low-stress way to generate conversation and accomplish a simple everyday task in a time when even everyday tasks and low-key interactions are sometimes daunting and overwhelming.

Is it really that simple? May be. After all, as Wardle told Slatehe intentionally designed the game to be insane, a truth that may have been obscured by all the reverse engineering and hot-plugging.

But there’s a deceptive genius to making a clever pun senseless, and a hidden, perhaps even subversive, appeal to making a game go viral because its not incredibly difficult. It’s the opposite of what we usually expect from modern games. But Wordle gives us something more than mere linguistic gamification: it gives us pleasant, low social comforts at a time when low social comforts are particularly hard to come by, and that could make all the difference.