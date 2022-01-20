10 events and activities to kick off the semester – The Minnesota Daily

Winter Carnival, a vintage party and other fun events to keep in mind during the last weeks of January.

Although a new semester is exciting, some of us may already be feeling the stress of new classes and adjusting to a different schedule. As you shake off the cobwebs of winter vacation and get back to work, it’s important to do things for yourself outside of work and school.

Fortunately, there are plenty of fun things to explore during these last weeks of January, such as concerts, the winter carnival, an ice palace maze and more.

1. Currents 17th Anniversary Party: The Current is a local radio staple, and they’re celebrating 17 years of music with a concert at first avenue January 22. The evening will feature a great lineup of musicians, including Low Cut Connie and Jade Bird, as well as local artists Kiss the Tiger and Miloe. Tickets are $24

2. Twin Cities Vintage Festival: Whether you love 90s t-shirts or 80s memorabilia, Twin Cities Vintage Fest is the place to be. Its biggest vintage shopping event in Minnesota, and the next one is just around the corner on January 29th. The Minneapolis Convention Center will be filled with photo ops, a vintage arcade, over 100 vendors, and plenty of nostalgia for everyone. Tickets for the event can be purchased online. Tickets range from $5 to $20

3. The Stillwaters Ice Palace Maze: If you’re looking for some outdoor fun, the Ice Palace maze in Stillwater is open until February 20. This ice maze is the largest in the country, made up of over 800,000 pounds of ice. Visitors can enjoy hot chocolate, smores, and even cocktails at the ice bar. The maze is open seven days a week, and tickets can be purchased online. Tickets are $20 for adults

4. St. Paul’s Winter Carnival: The Saint-Paul Winter Carnival is back for its 136th celebration. This year, the carnival will take place from January 28 to February 6 at Rice Park and the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. It will feature ice sculptures, scavenger hunts, live music, a snow maze and more. A full calendar events can be found on the carnivals website. To free

5. Coming from afar to the Orpheum: The award-winning Broadway musical recently opened at the Orpheum Theater and runs until January 23. Come from afar tells the true story of 7,000 plane passengers who were forced to land in a small town in Newfoundland on September 11, 2001 and the community that took them in. Tickets start at $40

6. Classic film screenings on campus: Student Unions & Activities offers free screenings of classic films during the last two weekends of January. Jurassic Park and The Thing will screen at the Coffman Memorial Union Theater and the St. Paul Student Center Theater. Schedule for both films can be found online. To free

7. Adam Melchor: The indie pop artist known for dreamy, rocking hits like Real Estate and Moon in the Morning will perform at Whole Music Club on January 22. This show is a great opportunity to catch Melchor before he hits the road with Chelsea Cutler on his tour this spring. Tickets for the concert are available on the Student Unions & Activities website. Student tickets are $5

8. Dancing our exit: This film made by students, faculty and guests of the University of Minnesota Dance Program was created in response to COVID-19 and the murder of George Floyd. Northrop Auditorium offers this program to the public via streaming, and it is available for purchase on demand until January 21. Tickets are sold at your choice between $0 and $50

9. Goosebumps: Following the release of their new album, Good For You, the alternative blues band hit the road on tour. The band will perform at Thin line on January 25, alongside Milwaukee-based musician Buffalo Nichols. Tickets start at $30

10. Harlem Dance Theater: The 18-member dance company will perform three pieces that celebrate African-American culture through the art of ballet. The show will take place at Northrop Auditorium on January 28, and tickets are available online. Tickets start at $30