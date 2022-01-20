Entertainment
Sharad Kelkar fears South cinema might overshadow Bollywood, says we are forgetting our roots
In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in, Sharad Kelkar spoke about how he fears South cinema might just overshadow Bollywood, and that’s because the Hindi film industry is not staying true to its roots.
Sharad fears South films might overshadow Bollywood
Sharad Kelkar is one of those actors who have successfully transitioned into Bollywood from the television industry. Sharad has been an integral part of Hindi films for over a decade now. Right from Goliyon Ki Rasleela… Ram Leela to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Sharad has come a long way. Sharad even lent his voice for Prabhas’ character in Baahubali. And that is one of the major highlights of his career.
In a recent exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in, Sharad spoke about two years of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and how he fears South cinema might just overshadow Bollywood.
SHARAD FEARS SOUTH CINEMA MIGHT OVERSHADOW BOLLYWOOD
If the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise is anything to go by, South cinema is definitely giving Bollywood a run for its money. Speaking about the same, Sharad said, “I am scared that it (South cinema) might overshadow Bollywood. We are forgetting our roots here. We are too much into a different zone altogether. There are a lot of different subjects. But the expectations of people from Hindi films are Bollywood masala films. Such masala films are not being made.”
The actor further mentioned that more subject-based movies are being made. “And in Covid-19 times, people are watching a lot of content on OTT platforms. So, (for them) to watch something different, we have to give them something different. More massy and more commercial, more entertaining and larger than life ,” Sharad added.
SHARAD SPEAKS ON 2 YEARS OF TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR
On January 10, Sharad’s movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior clocked two years. Going down memory lane, the actor revealed how he cried like a baby after the film’s premiere.
“I have never cried after watching my film so much in public. When I saw the cast and crew at the screening of Tanhaji, I started crying like a child. A lot of media and fraternity people were also there. During the interval, Kajol hugged me and said ‘What a fantastic job you’ve done!’. I have never cried so much,” the actor said on a concluding note.
ALSO READ | After Bhuj, Laxmii, Family Man, Sharad Kelkar is ready for a solo film: Interview
ALSO READ | Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to Prabhas’ Baahubali, who are the Hindi voices behind the stars?
Click here for IndiaToday.ins complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/sharad-kelkar-fears-south-cinema-might-overshadow-bollywood-says-we-are-forgetting-our-roots-1902411-2022-01-20
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022