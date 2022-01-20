Gina Rodriguez in Pedro Almodovar’s Women on the Verge TV Series – The Hollywood Reporter





Pedro Almodovar’s black comedy in 1988 Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown gets the TV treatment. Sources claim that Apple secured the development rights to a TV series based on the feature film which secured the writer-director his first Oscar nomination (for a foreign language film). Joan the Virgin Graduate Gina Rodriguez will star in the potential series as Pepa, who was originally played by Carmen Maura in the feature film about the romantic misadventures of voice actors dubbing foreign films. Sources claim that the Apple TV project will feature a mix of English and Spanish. Almodovar will execute the production Women on the brink through its El Deseo banner. Rodriguez, in addition to starring, is producing alongside her I Can and I Will Productions partner, Molly Breeskin. 3Pas Studios’ Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell will also serve as executive producers, while Sonia Gambaro will co-produce for the pebble. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television, where Derbez is based with an overall deal. Noelle Valdivia (Masters of Sex, Mozart in the Jungle, Smash) is attached to write the script and serve as showrunner should Women on the brink go through the stages of development. Original title Mwomen on the verge of a nervous breakdown, the film helped Almodovar achieve international breakout status following its debut at the 45th Venice International Film Festival. It went on to earn Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations as well as five Goya Awards – Spain’s equivalent of the Oscars – including for Best Picture and Actress (for Maura). Almodovar wrote and directed the film, which starred Maura, Antonio Banderas and Julieta Serrano. Should Women on the brink moving forward at Apple, it would mark Almodovar’s first scripted TV foray after a career that saw the writer-director earn seven Academy Award nominations and wins for a foreign language film (all about my mother) and original screenplay (Talk to him). He is also preparing a docu-series, Not a bride, with his frequent collaborator Penélope Cruz for Paramount+. parallel mothers, with Cruz, received a standing ovation after its September debut at the Venice Film Festival. The film is currently making the awards rounds. The news of Women on the brink arrives as Almodovar prepares his first feature film in English, A Handbook for Housekeepers, which is in the early stages of development and has Cate Blanchett attached to star and produce. It is replaced by CAA. Rodriguez, who broke out with The CW’s Joan the Virgin, exec produced former Disney+ series Diary of a Future President and animation from Netflix carmen sandiego series (of which she also voiced the main role). She is with WME and Jackoway Austen. Derbez, who is reuniting with Apple after her role in the streamer’s feature film CODAalso counts At the sea and How to be a Latin lover among his credits. He is with UTA and Behr Abramson. Apple, as it is prone to do with development, declined to comment.

