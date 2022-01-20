Gehraiyaan Trailer: ‘Infidelity’ Takes Center Stage in Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa Starring: Bollywood News

The trailer from highly anticipated director Shakun Batra Gehraiyaan is outside. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, the film will be released on Valentine’s Day weekend, February 11, 2022. The trailer was unveiled on Thursday afternoon.

Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama that looks beneath the surface of complex, adult modern relationships, letting go and taking control of your life path. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead, along with Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in key roles. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Shakun Batras Jouska Films, the film will have its world premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Speaking about the film, Deepika Padukone said: Alisha, my character in Gehraiyaan is extremely close to my heart and definitely one of the toughest characters I’ve played on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that is fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters struggles and the arcs are real, raw and relatable. Our goal is to take viewers on a journey they will identify with. When it comes to managing human relationships and emotions, Shakun is truly a master at his craft. With Gehraiyaan, again he has woven a story that everyone will enjoy and I am thrilled that with Amazon Prime Video we are able to bring that story to the world.

In a way this feels like a homecoming for me said Siddhant Chaturvedi I started my journey as an actor with Amazon Prime Video and now Gehraiyaan, a movie I’m so incredibly proud of will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video! I feel there is a bit of Zain in all of us. His ambition, his aspirations, his passion for his dreams, and his struggles in the face of tough choices are all extremely relevant. For all of us, Gehraiyaan is a film full of soul and heart, and I am thrilled that the film will premiere to global audiences in 240 countries and territories.

Ananya Panday said: Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan was an absolute highlight for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There is a certain reality in the story of Gehraiyaan; while the film delves into the complexity of relationships, it also speaks to the thrill of being in love, discovering yourself, and charting your own path. Tia was one of my favorite characters to play and the way Shakun handled the modalities of each character and brought out the best in each of us in their own unique way is amazing. I am so happy that audiences can enjoy the movie on Amazon Prime Video in India and globally. I look forward to reactions and conversations!.

Dhariya Karwa said, “It’s every actor’s dream to see their work reach the widest possible audience and I’m thrilled with the worldwide release of Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video, through which the film will reach viewers around the world. The experience of working with such a talented cast and creators is one that I will forever cherish. I look forward to viewers’ reaction to the film.

Speaking about the film, director Shakun Batra had said earlier, “Gehraiyaan for me it’s not just a movie. It’s a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it’s a mirror of modern adult relationships, how we navigate the maze of feelings and emotions and how every step, every decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those who surrounding us. I am extremely happy to have embarked on this journey with the amazing crew and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I think audiences will be very close to this film, and I look forward to hearing reactions from audiences around the world.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batras Jouska Films, the film is a relationship drama that delves into the depths of complex modern relationships, coming of age, letting go and taking control of one’s life path.

READ ALSO: Gehraiyaans Release On February 11, 2022 To Coincide With Director Shakun Batras’ 10th Birthday In Bollywood

More Pages: Gehraiyaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.