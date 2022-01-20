Expensive brown hair is the color trend taking over Hollywood





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Something happened a few months ago to women in Hollywood. Everyone with warm, sunny California blonde hair has suddenly gone to the dark side. OK, not everyone but a lot of our favorite faces, like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish to name a few. And then there are the classic brunettes who opted for an even richer hue, like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. This resurgence of brown hair has been called an expensive brunette. It has more to do with color than actual price. Dear Brunette is all about feeling luxurious, focusing on dimension, shine and healthy hair, hairstylist and Tangle Ambassador Teezwe Liam Curran said. It gives the customer the opportunity to create a hair color that suits their needs. He sees that customers now want a low-maintenance color that looks expensive. So what exactly does expensive mean in this case? Well, it’s all about mixing natural looking colors. For years, blondes have experimented with beautiful blends of highlights and now brunettes want the same experience, he continues. Blending many different shades and finishing with luxury toners not only injects beautiful color, but also adds beautiful shine. So you want to jump on the expensive brunette bandwagon. What are you asking the salon for? Expensive brunette isn’t an all-around color, Curran says. If you’re interested in trying an expensive brunette, explore dimension, high shine, depth, interwoven tones, and custom blends with your stylist. It’s possible that this trend toward more casual hair colors has to do with living through the third year of a pandemic, with new variations, mask mandates, and well, lots of stress. There’s something about having less hair staring at me that feels good right now. In addition, you can go to the hair salon much less often. Of course, some choose to go the opposite way and use their hair as an extra fun accessory and that’s fine too. It all depends on what makes you confident and maybe a bit pricey too.

