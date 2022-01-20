Mira Rajput Kapoor asks her husband, Shahid Kapoor, for a movie night, he gave a hilarious answer





Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor loves to pamper him. We have often seen the duo giving us relationship goals. Even after six years of marriage, they know how to spread love on each other. Recently, Mira asked her husband Shahid out on a movie but it was her husband's hilarious response that had their fans laughing. Shahid Kapoor's life has changed since he got married to Mira Rajput Kapoor in 2016. Time and time again, Shahid had said that Mira had effectively turned his house into a home, and his children, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor had filled the feeling of emptiness in his heart. Recommend Reading: Esha Deol Takhtani Shares Throwback Photo From Her Wedding 'Mandap' and Reveals the Shock She Was in On January 20, 2022, Mira took to her Instagram handle and shared a mushy IG story. She posted a picture of her TV screen, which Shahid's film was playing on. At the top, Mira wrote, "Okay Shahid. Movie night." To this, Shahid gave a cute response. He reposted the IG story and wrote: "Okay Mira, but that movie hasn't been released yet." On January 4, 2022, Mira posted an adorable reel video. Mira sat on her bed in the video while putting on an oversized coat. She later panned the camera over her star-print pajamas, which she had stolen from her husband's wardrobe. Alongside, Mira had written: "Guys clothes > Girls clothes. My eyes are now on a backpack." On January 2, 2022, Mira posted a hilarious video with her husband, Shahid Kapoor. In the video, Shahid could be seen in the frame and saying, "I'm perfect." However, when Mira turned the camera on herself, she looked shocked as her face looked different. Mira had asked why the filter was not working on Shahid. The actor replied, "Because I'm a perfect face." Mira captioned the video as follows: "Why isn't the filter working on @shahidkapoor? I look ridiculously different!" Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Gets Trolled For His Airport Look, Fan Says 'Direct Bed To Airport In Nightsuit' We love how Shahid and Mira romance each other!

