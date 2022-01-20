Bollywood star Ali Fazal visits Mecca and Medina, says he is ‘really blessed in many ways’ – Reuters





He recently finished filming “Kandahar” in Saudi Arabia. Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 06:02 PM Actor Ali Fazal, who has been filming since Kandahar, the first big-budget Hollywood film shot in Al-Ula in the deserts of Saudi Arabia, visited Medina and Makkah as it finished filming. I’m really blessed, I think, in so many ways, he said on Instagram. I like to think at least. This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me…maybe healing isn’t the answer. Search is. Well find out. But I prayed or prayed for everyone around me. Family, friends and anyone who needs love. There are simply too many. And guess what? There is still more love to give and to receive. So sit down y’all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! He also shared a video of himself in Medina and Makkah. His friend, actress Richa Chadda, who was also with him in the Saudi desert, shared a video of the trip to Al-Ula. Where email finds you great! A glimpse of my trip to Al Ula with @alifazal9, she wrote. The ancient city of Ula is mystical and GORGEOUS! The sky takes on a million colors every day, the rocks have a story to tell, I had a magical time! Check out the Hegra ruins (via a helicopter ride, which was a surprise to me) Al Ula will always have a piece of my heart (literally). I met some really cool people, made new friends, I just feel grateful. READ ALSO : Ali made his Bollywood debut in 3 idiots (2009) and starred in several films, including fukrey and Khamoshiyan. He also acted in an Indian-American film The other end of the line, American mini-series Bollywood heroes and an Anglo-American film, Victoria and Abdul.

