Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s Principal Hoon Na and thought of his father “Why did he do this?”





Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty made his acting debut with Milan Luthria’s film Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria. The film received positive reviews, and Ahan was praised for his performance. Now, he recalls a time when he came out of Shah Rukh Khan’s star “Main Hoon Na.” Farah Khan’s first film, Main Hoon Na, was released in 2004. While SRK played an undercover army officer, Suniel plays an evil ex-Para SF Commando thug. The film was loved by many at the time, but Ahan initially disliked it. During a chat with ETimes, Ahan Shetty revealed why he hated the movie. He said, “I don’t think I came out of a movie, none of his movies being like that. “I do not like it.” I think when I came out of ‘Main Hoon Na being so young, I was very young then. I was like, ‘Why did he do that? I looked at it very differently. But when it comes to a movie as a whole and his character, it was fantastic and I thought his performance was brilliant. The 26-year-old actor also opened up about his thoughts on nepotism if his hard work will wash over being Suniel Shetty’s son. Ahan Shetty said: “It’s very important not to let those outside noises get to you. When it comes to nepotism, I accept it. I am a product of nepotism, my father is an actor, I wanted to be an actor and I became an actor. But at the same time, it’s about whether you deserve to be here. You have to prove that you have to be here and I hope I proved that with my film. Seeing the love and appreciation I’ve received, I feel like I may have proven that I belong here. But I’m not afraid of the word nepotism. I have the impression that it exists in all areas. I accept it.” Must read: When Vicky Kaushal was rejected by Deepika Padukone and a bigger star replaced him for this blockbuster, the rumors say it! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/suniel-shettys-son-ahan-shetty-rejected-shah-rukh-khans-main-hoon-na-thought-about-his-father-why-did-he-do-this/

