This weekend at the cinema: January 21, 2022 | Culture & Leisure

Licorice Pizza

R, 133 mins. (Meadowview Theatre) Drama/comedy. The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing, running and traversing the treacherous navigation of first love through the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Starring Alana Haim, Sean Penn and Cooper Hoffman. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The daughter of kings

PG, 97 mins. (Paramount Theater) Fantasy/drama/romance. King Louis XIV’s quest for immortality leads him to capture and steal the life force of a mermaid, a move further complicated by the discovery of the creature by his illegitimate daughters. With Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario and Rachel Griffiths.

redemptive love

PG-13, 134 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10,) Historical romance/drama. Angel, who was sold into prostitution as a child, survived on hatred and self-loathing in 1850s California. When she meets Michael Hosea, she discovers that there is no rupture that love cannot heal. With Abigail Cowen, Tom Lewis, Famke Janssen, Logan Marshall-Green.

Scream

R, 114 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Horror/thriller. Twenty-five years after a series of brutal murders shocked the sleepy town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect the secrets of the town’s murderous past. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette reprise their iconic roles alongside Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid and Marley Shelton.

The 355

PG-13, 122 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theater) Action thriller. A group of high-level female agents from government agencies around the world try to stop an organization from acquiring a deadly weapon to throw the world into chaos. With Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyongo, Penlope Cruz and Diane Kruger.

The Matrix Resurrections

R, 148 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/Sci-Fi. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, Mr. Anderson, aka Neo, will have to choose to follow the White Rabbit again. If he’s learned anything, it’s that this choice, though an illusion, is still the only way out or into the Matrix. Neo already knows what he needs to do, but what he doesn’t yet know is that the Matrix is ​​stronger, safer, and far more dangerous than ever. With Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Sing 2

PG, 110 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Comedy/Musical. Can-do koala Buster Moon and his cast of star animals prepare to launch a dazzling extravaganza on stage in the entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Busters dreams of a big hit soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. With Taron Egerton, Bono and Scarlett Johansson.

American Underdog

PG, 112 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theater) Drama/sports. The inspiring true story of Kurt Warner, who overcomes years of challenges and setbacks to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback. Just when his dreams seemed out of reach, it was only with the support of his wife, Brenda, and the encouragement of his family, coaches and teammates that Warner persevered and found the strength to show the world the champion he already is. With Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid.

Spider-Man: No Coming Home

PG-13, 148 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. Peter Parker is outed and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to find out what it really means to be Spider-Man. With Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jon Favreau.

West Side Story

PG-13, 156 minutes. (Paramount Theater) Musical/romance. Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a 1957 high school dance in New York. Their budding romance helps fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks, two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. With Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort and Rita Moreno.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

PG-13, 124 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Fantasy/comedy. When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they quickly discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy left behind by their grandfather. With Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Bill Murray.

Beautiful

PG, 121 mins. (Paramount Theater) Animation/drama/sci-fi. Suzu is a 17-year-old high school girl who lives in a rural town with her father. Hurt by the loss of her mother at a young age, Suzu one day discovers the massive online world U and dives into this alternate reality as her avatar, Belle. Soon, all of Us’ eyes are fixed on Belle, when suddenly, a mysterious dragon-like figure appears in front of her. With Kaho Nakamura, Takeru Satoh and Tina Tamashiro.

Venom: let there be carnage

PG-13, 97 mins. (Paramount Theater) Action/adventure. After finding a host body in investigative journalist Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady. With Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and JK Simmons.