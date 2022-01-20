Nae Ordinary Burns Supper Hosts Hollywood Headliner Alan Cumming





Hollywood and Broadway star Alan Cumming brings some Hollywood sparkle to this year’s Nae Ordinary Burns Supper – the annual fundraiser hosted by singer and producer Fiona Kennedy which has raised over 400,000 for charity over the past decade. The January 25 party is happening online this year, with guests and performers joining at dinner tables around the world. From her fireside in Aberdeenshire, from where she has hosted nearly a hundred weekly cooking gigs since lockdown in 2020, Fiona Kennedy will moderate the proceedings. This bards birthday celebration like no other will feature sensational music from top Scottish artists, poetry from world-class actors, many of the essentials of any good Burns Night, but none of the boring stuff! Kilted chef Craig Wilson, who has traveled the world as an ambassador for Scotland’s pantry and cooked for legends like Sean Connery and Alex Ferguson, will whip up mouth-watering recipes. Three wonderful charity partners will benefit from this year’s event – VSA, Camhill Scotland and the University of Aberdeen Development Trust. Tickets are available online at naeordinaryburnssupper.eventbrite.co.uk 10 per household. Nae Ordinary Burns Supper will premiere on Burns Night at 7:30 p.m. and can be viewed online thereafter. Fiona Kennedy. Image courtesy of Laurence Winram Nae Ordinary Burns Supper will include: Hollywood and Broadway star Alan Cumming

Award-winning actor and director John Bett

Stunning BBC broadcaster Mark Stephen

Sublime violinist Paul Anderson

Two Ballad Champion Shona Donaldson

Sophie Kennedy Clark, BAFTA award winner

Musician and songwriter Nils Elders

Fabulous Frank Thomson on accordion

Brilliant Neil Birse on keyboard and percussion

Francis Clark aka the golfer speaking to haggis!

The sensational University of Aberdeen Chamber Choir conducted by Sam Paul

Piper extraordinaire Fergus Mutch

and kilted chef Craig Wilson Commenting, Fiona Kennedy said: We were so excited to bring Nae Ordinary Burns Supper online this year! I have invited some of my best and dearest friends to celebrate from Aberdeenshire to New York by joining me in song, drama, poetry and music transmitted from my kitchen table to yours. And while restrictions mean it’s Bring Your Own Haggis, ordinary times shouldn’t mean we can’t grab a cup of kindness and toast the immortal memory of Robert Burns with friends near and far. It will be Burns Night like no other. Katrina Allan, Head of Alumni Relations and Regular Giving at the University of Aberdeen, said: I am delighted that the University of Aberdeen Development Trust is once again among the recipients of Fiona Kennedy’s wonderful Nae Ordinary Burns Supper. and have the fantastic University Chamber Choir set to feature in the event. The support the Chamber Choir has received over the years from the Nae Ordinary Burns Supper is deeply appreciated and we look forward to a great evening of entertainment at Burns Night. Kilted chef Craig Wilson commented: Nae Ordinary Burns Supper is the perfect way to toast the memory of Rabbie Burns. No celebration would be complete without good Scottish food and I’ll share some Burns inspired recipes with a touch of local Aberdeenshire ingredients. Do you want to react to this article ? If yes, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.

