‘The Gilded Age’ review: Julian Fellowes’ sprawling new drama shines like an American version of ‘Downton Abbey’





The backdrop here is not the British aristocracy, but rather the hostility of old-fortune families towards what they dismissively call “the new people”, those who have recently made their fortunes but who do not have no claims to arrivals on the Mayflower to elite status.

Agnes married well, allowing her sister, as she notes, “the pure and quiet life of a bachelor”. Like the Dowager Countess in “Downton,” Fellowes graces her with all the best lines, which Baranski delivers with dripping venom, his fangs barely concealed.

To her constant irritation, the “new” people she opposes reside directly across the street, in the form of railroad baron George Russell (Morgan Spector) and his wife Bertha (Carrie Coon ), who employ an array of Downton-style servants. . When not maintaining the mansion, the people downstairs tell of the Russells’ prospects of being accepted into high society, which is Bertha’s relentless goal.

“She built a palace to entertain the kind of people who will never come here,” sneers Bertha’s maid (Kelley Curran), while scheming to find out how she can escape such service. This American version also brings race into the mix, with Marian’s journey introducing her to Peggy Scott (Dene Benton), an aspiring black writer who takes a job with Agnes. Marian’s desire to become Peggy’s friend betrays both her naivety and the overt racism of the time, albeit with marginal depth, a perhaps inevitable function of all that unfolds up and down. low. Fellowes remains an absolute master at juggling a dizzying array of subplots as well as finding intriguing wrinkles in characters with relatively small roles, such as Blake Ritson as the scheming son of Agnes. There’s a particular embarrassment of wealth on the actress’ side, with Audra McDonald, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Donna Murphy to help classify the already posh joint. The early episodes (five of the nine have been previewed) also impressively chew up the story, indicating that while the robes may feel stiff and confining, the pacing isn’t. The cast is as flawless as the period costumes, with Jacobson as a marginally modern newcomer caught in the middle of those old grudges, and Coon and Spector excelling as the ultimate power couple, playing a long game in leveraging their wealth to break down the barriers erected by the entrenched establishment. One of the tensions concerns the question of Marian marrying for anything other than financial benefit, a prospect met with horror by her pragmatic aunt. “Won’t you concede anything to my age and my experience?” asks Agnes. Although actual characters from the era run through the story, “The Gilded Age” quickly carves out a dense reality of its own. And while several characters have obvious “Downton” counterparts (including life in the closet for gays at the time), the Yankee flavor sets the show apart enough to stand out. It’s early to pronounce this fully as another “Downton” type addiction, with one movie and another on the way. Yet Fellowes has laid the groundwork for a period soap opera with high potential, in what is already a very attractive property next to “the Abbey”. “The Gilded Age” premieres Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, which, like CNN, is a unit of WarnerMedia.

