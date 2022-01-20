It’s official: North Texas no longer has dollar theaters





Another movie staple has left the Dallas movie scene: the dollar movie theater. Cinemark Hollywood USA Movies 15 at Garland has officially turned off the spotlight and closed its doors, according to the Plano-headquartered theater’s parent company. The official page of the 15-screen cinema on the Cinemark website and his Facebook page listing the matinee priced cinema as “permanently closed”. The Cinemark Hollywood theater in Garland opened in September 1992 and closed in December, according to CinemaTreasures.org. A Cinemark representative confirmed the closure via email, saying, “The closure of the Hollywood USA Movies 15 theater is the normal course of business and the result of continued careful review of our theater fleet.” Discount or dollar movie theaters exclusively offer lower-priced screenings of second-run films that have just completed their first releases in cineplexes and larger theaters. It’s part of a larger trend that spans from Dallas to the global movie community. The rise of the coronavirus crippled movie theaters in 2020 as audiences were told to quarantine at home. Massive chains like AMC closed theaters across the country and even filed for bankruptcy in June 2020. Lack of access to theaters shifted releases to digital and streaming releases like HBO Max. Places like The Magnolia in the West Village and Look Cinema on Belt Line Road in Addison have closed during the pandemic. Local theaters began to reopen about eight months after the coronavirus outbreak in April 2020. Some cinemas that were closed have also found new locations or new owners. The space occupied by independent movie house The Magnolia operated by Landmark Cinemas is being transformed into The Violet Crown. The Look Dine-In Theater found a new location on Technology Boulevard and a new owner in 2021. Places like the Texas Theater expanded their screen space by adding a second-floor screening room with 165 seats. However, rooms are far from overcoming the effects of the coronavirus, especially under the new omicron variant. A survey published last November by the magazine of the cinema industry Middle School surveyed more than 2,500 “pre-pandemic theatergoers” about their movie-going habits in the shadow of the pandemic. The majority of respondents listed as current moviegoers would be “upset” if cinemas were to go away for good, but say what the survey called “pain points”, such as prices and safety issues around COVID-19, keep them from go back to the movies. “Theatre is at a crossroads,” according to the summary of the survey results. “Just as studios are reassessing their marketing and distribution strategies in the wake of the disruption caused by the pandemic, theaters must do the same.”

