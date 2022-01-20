Ghislaine Maxwell seeks new trial, alleges juror hid sex abuse claim – National





Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell formally requested a new trial on Wednesday evening after the British socialite’s lawyers raised concerns about a juror’s possible failure to disclose before trial that he had been sexually abused as a child. Maxwell, 60, was convicted Dec. 29 of five counts of sex trafficking and other crimes for recruiting and grooming teenage girls to have sex with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison. “Today Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney filed her motion for a new trial,” her defense attorney Bobbi C. Sternheim said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan. In the letter, Sternheim requested that all submissions relating to “Juror No. 50” remain under seal until the court rules on the motion. Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell may seek new trial after juror says he was sexually abused The story continues under the ad Maxwell’s lawyers said this month there were ‘compelling grounds’ for a new trial after a juror, who asked to be identified by his first and middle name, Scotty David, told Reuters and other media that he described being abused as a child during jury deliberations. Trending Stories As unvaccinated workers sue for wrongful dismissal, Ottawa works to protect employers

40 Ontario doctors currently under investigation for COVID-19 concerns: College The following day, Maxwell’s attorney wrote to the judge requesting a new trial, and New York attorney Todd Spodek appeared in the Maxwell case on behalf of juror No. 50. Spodek did not respond to a request for comment and did not disclose the name of his client in the Maxwell case. Concerns have been raised that Scotty David did not reveal his abuse during pre-trial screening. Potential jurors were asked in a questionnaire if they had ever been victims of sexual abuse. Scotty David told Reuters he didn’t remember the question, but that he would have answered honestly. Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell will be sentenced at the end of June for sex trafficking Prosecutors, who have requested that U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan investigate the juror’s statements, will have until Feb. 2 to respond to Maxwell’s request. Legal experts told Reuters that Maxwell would not be guaranteed a new trial even if the juror did not reveal his abuse of the questionnaire, noting that cases of juror dishonesty that led to verdicts being overturned typically involved jurors who deliberately lied in order to be selected . The story continues under the ad Nathan last week scheduled Maxwell’s sentencing hearing for June 28. Epstein killed himself in 2019 at the age of 66 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial for sexual abuse. (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Noeleen Walder, Robert Birsel)

