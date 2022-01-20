Throwback Thursday: When Sushant Singh Rajput admitted there was nepotism in Bollywood

The endless debate over nepotism continues to make headlines. Unlike many Bollywood stars, Sushant Singh Rajput did not come from a family with a film background and had to face his share of struggle to rise to the top. The late actor has spoken out on topics ranging from the nepotism debate to mental health awareness. A few years ago, at an awards show, the ‘Dil Bechara’ actor admitted that nepotism exists in Bollywood but he also added that it is everywhere.

“Nepotism is there, it is everywhere, not just in Bollywood. You can’t do anything about it. Nepotism can co-exist and nothing would happen, but at the same time, if you deliberately don’t allow the right talent to show up, then there’s a problem. Then the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day. But so far so good,” Sushant had said.

The fame of “Kedarnath” added, “Nepotism can also coexist with all the talented people and you will get wonderful films because then they will compete with each other and it will increase the performance.”

Born in Patna, Sushant Singh Rajput moved to Delhi to complete his engineering degree. He made his Bollywood debut with ‘Kai Po Che’ in 2013. Later he appeared in movies like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Kedarnath’ and many more. others. Sushant’s performance in the films has also been applauded by fans and critics. His latest movie “Dil Bechara” premiered on the OTT platform and received a great response.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His untimely demise has left a void in the film industry.

